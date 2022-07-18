Make it seven wins in a row for the comeback Joplin Outlaws.
Liam Bailey collected a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning as Joplin defeated the Jefferson City Renegades 5-4 on Sunday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Outlaws, improving to 21-18, remain atop the MINK South Division standings with just five games to play.
Bailey's hit completed yet another thrilling rally for Joplin, which trailed 4-2 entering the ninth. But Carson Carpenter forced extras as he smashed a game-tying two-run home run.
Jefferson City drew first blood by plating a pair of runs in the top of the second. However, Bailey trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with a sacrifice fly for Joplin in the home half of the second.
The Outlaws tied the game at two apiece when Carpenter sprinted home on a wild pitch. The Renegades took a 4-2 advantage by pushing two tallies across in the sixth.
Joplin outhit Jefferson City 11-4. Carpenter notched a game-high three knocks with two runs scored, while Korrey Siracusa had a pair of singles.
Caden Bressler earned the win for the Outlaws. He struck out three batters and limited the Renegades to one hit over three scoreless frames in extra innings.
After Harold Baez and George Fisher covered the first six innings, Connor Peck, Casey Thibault and Andrew Sumner fired four shutout innings out of the bullpen as well.
The trio picked up seven strikeouts and walked just two in that span.
Joplin plays host to the Carroll Merchants at 7 p.m. Monday for the first of two games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.