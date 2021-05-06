CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Alex Baker went the distance as Carl Junction picked up a 7-1 victory over Branson in a Central Ozark Conference matchup on Thursday afternoon.
Baker, a senior, struck out six batters and allowed only one run on seven hits and walked just two. He threw 63 of his 99 pitches for strikes and yielded seven groundouts and three flyouts.
The Bulldogs (15-8, 4-4 COC) have one COC game left on their schedule. Carl Junction closes out its conference slate at Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The Bulldogs took an early 5-0 advantage after the opening two frames and never looked back.
Drew Beyer, Brendyn Downs and Dalton Mills paced Carl Junction's offensive attack with two hits apiece. Beyer and Mills picked up an RBI each as well.
Branson (6-15, 2-6) was led by Carter Jenkins and Andrew Bristow, who went a combined 4 for 5 with a run driven in. Jackson Miller suffered the loss for the Pirates.
The Bulldogs play a doubleheader at Seneca at 10 a.m. Saturday.
