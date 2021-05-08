SENECA, Mo. — Alex Baker put up perhaps a career-day at the plate for Carl Junction on Saturday.
The multi-sport standout went 3 for 4 with a home run, six runs batted in and two runs scored as the Bulldogs downed Seneca 14-1 on the road.
The long ball was Baker's second of the season and gives him 29 runs driven in on the season.
Carson Johnson pitched all five innings for Carl Junction (16-8). The righty limited the Indians (13-11) to two hits and only one run while striking out six.
The Bulldogs tallied 12 hits in the contest. Drew Beyer finished with three hits and one RBI, while Jaxson Mackney produced a two-run double. Noah Southern scored two runs and had a run-scoring hit.
Alex Stephens accounted for Seneca's run, driving in one with a single in the fifth.
With eight stolen bases, Carl Junction raised its single-season team stolen base record to 118. The previous record was set by the 2014 team with 109 steals.
The Bulldogs travel to Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
