Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.