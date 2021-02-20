Alex Baker is no stranger to late-game free throws with the outcome of a game hanging in balance.
But Baker didn’t deny having intense nerves when he stepped to the foul line with 5.3 seconds left on the clock and the game deadlocked at 58.
After being fouled by LT Atherton on the other end of the floor, the 6-foot-3 forward stoically buried both free throw attempts to help Carl Junction (6-17) escape with a thrilling 60-58 victory over Joplin on Saturday afternoon at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“I was pretty nervous because everyone is looking at you, the crowd is silent and the game is on the line,” said Baker, who finished with 16 points. “But then, I also thought of my sophomore year. It was literally in the same exact situation here at Joplin. I got fouled down on the other end and came down, iced the game like that. In my head, I had confidence. I knew I could do it.”
Carl Junction coach Justin Pock wouldn’t want anyone else in that situation.
“When Baker steps up to things, I know good things are going to happen because he’s a senior,” Pock said. “He’s a leader. He’s the type of kid every coach wants on his team. Alex, like (Friday) night, Branson got a (technical foul), and Alex said, ‘Hey, I want the free throws.’ He went up and he knocked those down. He knocked these down today. He faces challenges, doesn’t complain and just keeps fighting through it.”
The Bulldogs entered the fourth frame with plenty of momentum, too. Coming off a 10-4 burst to close out the third, Carl Junction held a 46-44 lead that quickly evaporated after Dominick Simmons hit a corner trey to make the score 47-46 with 6:30 to go.
Both teams exchanged buckets until Always Wright intercepted an errant pass and threw down a one-handed dunk to give Joplin a 56-52 lead with just under three minutes left. Baker followed with a three-point play to trim the deficit to 56-55 at the 2:12 mark.
Wright hit one of two free throws to make the score 58-56 with 34 ticks remaining, but Baker came up big for the Bulldogs, finishing with a layup to knot the score at 58. After Baker hit both free throws, Wright received the inbounds pass and went the length of the floor, but his layup attempt rimmed out.
“I was pretty excited,” Baker said. “I didn’t try to show it, but on the inside, I was screaming with joy. This win is really a confidence booster for all of us because our record doesn’t really show the kind of season we have had. We have been in a lot of close games this year and competed a lot. Getting to win back-to-back COC games two nights in a row, that is really big for us and pushes us forward into districts coming up in a few weeks.”
Josh Cory made his presence known inside for Carl Junction with 21 points on nine field goals while Blake Poorman chipped in eight.
For Joplin (11-11), Carson Wampler sparked the Eagles to a 32-28 halftime lead thanks to a game-high 22 points and six triples.
“At the end, we got the look we wanted, but it didn’t go in,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “I’m pleased we were able to give ourselves a chance. But it’s the same problems we have had. Defensively, we are really struggling, and that’s a toughness thing. When we defend and rebound, we win games, but until we defend well, we are going to continue to struggle.You've got to make free throws, and you've got to guard. ... Those are fixable things, and we are going to keep trying to fix them.”
Carl Junction plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nixa while Joplin plays at Neosho.
Carl Junction girls 59, Joplin 41
The Bulldogs (16-7) got off to a scorching start behind a relentless press defense and rode that to an 18-point triumph over the Eagles.
“A lot of what we have been trying to do here lately is switch defenses up and create pressure opportunities, so we can score in transition,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “I think the kids bought in and did a nice job of forcing a few turnovers, getting some good, easy buckets.”
Carl Junction closed out the first quarter on a 15-4 run to grab a 23-11 lead that ballooned to 36-13 at the break. Destiny Buerge ignited the offense early with 18 of her game-high 27 points coming in the first half.
The Eagles showed fight in the second half, trimming the lead down to 44-27 after a 16-8 third quarter. But the Bulldogs’ quick start loomed too large from the onset.
Also for Carl Junction, Jessa Hylton had 15 points.
“(Playing team basketball) is something we have been working on,” Shorter said. “The entire area knows Destiny Buerge is a really good player. When she is moving the ball around and getting it back, we’re at our best. I think that’s starting to happen.”
Emma Floyd scored a team-high 11 points for Joplin (7-15).
“For us to come out not ready to play and not build off last night’s momentum, it’s inexcusable,” Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. “It was great to see us bounce back in the second half, but we can’t dig ourselves a hole and try to fight back in the last few quarters. We just can’t fall into the mindset of, ‘Well, we just are not a very good team,’ because we are. We have shown we can play with anybody. We just have to believe that and do it on a consistent basis.”
Carl Junction plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Nixa while Joplin plays at 7 p.m. at Neosho.
