David Fiscus was searching for a pitch middle-away, a part of the plate the Hollister pitching staff was hammering all day.
In that moment, Fiscus was reminded of when he whiffed on an outside pitch earlier in the game.
“I got out of the batter’s box and Coach (Kyle) Wolf kind of gave me a glare, got on me a little bit,” Fiscus said. “I stepped into that box. … I was ready to hit anything coming at me.”
Fiscus’ next swing produced a high-towering flyball that cleared the left-field wall for a three-run home run to break open a 6-3 game in the sixth inning. After run-ruling Parkview 11-1 in the first game, Joplin capped off the opening weekend by defeating Hollister 9-3 in the nightcap on Saturday at JHS Athletic Complex.
The catcher’s final swing of the day turned Wolf’s glare into a smile.
“I told David when he rounded second base that is a great two-strike approach,” Wolf said, laughing. “To hit a three-run bomb with a two-strike approach, we’ll take it. He did a good job of battling with two strikes and got a barrel on a ball. He’s a strong kid and had the ability to carry that one out. Those were three big runs in that game to give us some breathing room.”
Game two starter Ethan Guilford set the tone for the Eagles, throwing up four zeros while holding the Tigers to only two hits. That allowed Joplin to build a 2-0 lead following an opposite-field RBI double by Kohl Cooper and RBI groundout by Byler Reither.
Bodee Carlson delivered a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning to spot the Eagles a 4-0 lead. Hollister answered with a three-run fifth on run-scoring hits by Konner Hatfield and Layton Morgan, trimming the deficit to 4-3.
The Tigers would not draw any closer.
Kirk Chandler provided an insurance tally in the bottom half of the fifth on an RBI single to make the score 5-3. Chandler took over on the mound for Josh Harryman in the sixth inning, slamming the door with two scoreless frames in relief.
Wolf was impressed with his offense facing a tough southpaw in Landon Richards. Carlson and Cooper finished with four of the Eagles’ eight hits.
“I think the biggest thing is we made some adjustments,” Wolf said. “He has a good fastball and he liked to use it. Once we convinced ourselves we needed to be on time with that and eliminate the breaking ball, we started to get the barrel out a little bit and get some baseballs into the gap, put some balls in play.”
Joplin scored seven runs over the first three frames and cruised to the victory over the Vikings in a five-inning game.
The Eagles banged out 10 hits with eight of their nine batters finishing with one or more knocks. Alex Curry and Chandler had multi-hit games.
Fielding Campbell was solid in his first start of the season, throwing all five innings while yielding one unearned run on five hits. The right-hander struck out five and walked no one.
“I thought overall our pitchers did a tremendous job,” Wolf said. “Fielding filled (the strike zone) up in the first game. I thought Ethan was a bulldog and really did a good job. I think Hollister has a great lineup. It’s tough to pitch to. I thought he really threw well. Josh was kind of in a tough situation (against Hollister) quite honestly with their lefties in the lineup. With the way he throws — submarine a little bit — if you leave that ball up to a lefty, they see it really well. I thought he came in and got a big out. Kirk came in and did what he was able to do to close it out. I thought we threw it really well across the board.”
After 22 months since their last official game, Wolf and his players no longer have to wait an extended period of time to play another.
Joplin kicks off play in the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Pryor, Oklahoma, next week. The Eagles play Glenpool at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s Opening Day and you can’t ask for a better day,” Wolf said. “It was a beautiful environment. We are blessed to play on the field we have. I thought our kids came out and competed really hard. If you can come away from an Opening Day with two wins, I think you have to count that as a great day.”
