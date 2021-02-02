The Joplin boys basketball team got back to its winning ways on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led from start to finish and eventually claimed a 69-46 win over Central Ozark Conference foe Carthage to snap a three-game skid. The contest marked Joplin’s first home game since the final day of the Kaminsky Classic on Jan. 9.
“Fortunately, the losing streak had nothing to do with conference,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “So that’s a good thing. After having a rough stretch, we’re still 2-1 in the COC. And we haven’t played here (at home) since the Kaminsky Classic. So it’s really good to see that.”
Balanced offense and stifling defense fueled the performance by Joplin (11-7), which jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes and went on to hold a 32-17 advantage at halftime and a 50-30 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Nine Joplin players scored in the game, with six scoring at least eight points. Dante Washington paced the team with 13 points, while Always Wright added 12 points, All Wright 10 points, Dominick Simmons and Terrance Gibson nine points apiece and Carson Wampler two points.
“At one point, we had nine guys who played in the first half, and all nine of them had one foul,” Hafer said. “The part of that that’s interesting is just the fact that we were able to get nine players in the game, do some different rotations and get production out of everybody that pretty much played.”
After falling in a 15-point hole in the first half, Carthage (6-13) threatened to claw its way back in the game early in the third as it went on a 9-2 surge. Joel Pugh converted back-to-back layups to cap the run and bring the Tigers to within eight points of Joplin with 4:40 still remaining in the period.
“We’ve had to fight back after falling in holes in a lot of games this year,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “Credit to our guys for their grit to fight back, but we’d obviously prefer to start games better and play with more consistency for four quarters. Maybe that’s on me to figure out how to find that spark in the first quarter of games and not the third quarter.”
Despite Carthage’s third-quarter push, the Eagles didn’t panic. Joplin answered the Tigers’ run with a 16-4 surge to close the third period. After a 3-pointer by All Wright with just two seconds left in the quarter, the Eagles had suddenly ballooned their lead up to 20 points for the start of the fourth.
“They (Carthage) had some opportunities to make that a real ballgame, especially at the start of the third quarter,” Hafer said. “So we were fortunate, but we’ve got to be better about (maintaining focus). ... Good teams help each other out of that. I don’t think there was a lot of panic. We knew that if we just run a little offense, we’re going to get good shots. ... Sometimes we relax when we have a lead, and that’s just something we have to mature out of.”
Carthage drew no closer than 16 points in the final period and suffered its fourth consecutive loss.
“Joplin’s supporting cast was good tonight,” Morris said. “No. 1 (Always Wright) and No. 3 (All Wright) did not hurt us much. I thought we did a really good job on those two. But the big takeaway was that their supporting cast was better than ours. And anytime we go 3 of 17 from the 3-point line, we’re not going to stand much of a chance with us being as small and inexperienced as we are. I also think we missed about 13 layups in the first half. So that put us in a hole that was tough to climb out of.”
Pugh led Carthage in scoring with 12 points, while Max Templeman added nine points and Silas Templeman and Caden Kabance eight points apiece.
Up next, Joplin plays host to Nixa at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carthage plays host to Republic on the same night, with its game starting at 7.
