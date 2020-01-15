NEOSHO, Mo. — A balanced scoring attack featured five players in double figures as Crowder upended the Evangel junior varsity 98-68 Wednesday night in women's basketball action at Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
Makayla White, Maia Wright and Gabby Adams all tallied 16 points for the Lady 'Riders, and Fiona Wilson and Jonisha Rolle contributed 14 apiece. Adams hit four of Crowder's nine 3-point goals.
Rolle and Wright grabbed eight rebounds apiece. Thathianna Sysavanh handed out five assists, and Wilson made three steals and three 3-pointers.
Crowder (11-8) outscored the Crusaders 27-15 in the third quarter to pull away from a 47-37 halftime advantage.
Gabby Mathews netted 12 points for Evangel. The Crusaders made a dozen treys, including three by Kiersten Hines.
Crowder entertains Three Rivers at 2 p.m. Saturday in an NJCAA Region 16 game.
