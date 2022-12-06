The Thomas Jefferson boys, behind a record-setting night from Jay Ball, hiked their basketball record to 5-1 Tuesday with a 65-35 victory over host Everton.
Ball scored 23 points and had 14 rebounds to spark the Cavaliers, who led 36-19 at halftime.
The Thomas Jefferson senior also eclipsed his 1,000-point mark to become only the eighth player in school history to achieve that.
Others scoring in double figures for the Cavaliers were Levi Triplett with 15 points and Tyler Brouhard with 14.
Brady Gladden topped Everton with 18 points, while Noah Shearer added 11.
The Cavaliers will mark their home opener against Miami (Mo.) at 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.