Jay Ball had a record-setting night Thursday as Thomas Jefferson Independent opened its Ozark 7 Conference boys basketball slate with a 63-54 win over visiting Wheaton.
The Cavaliers, hiking their overall record to 9-2, led 30-25 at halftime.
Ball, a junior, poured in 32 points and also grabbed 21 rebounds — both career-highs — to go with four assists.
Drew Goodhope added 16 points to the Cavalier total, while Kelton Park led the Bulldogs with 28.
Cavalier coach Chris Meyer said Ball had a tremendous night but he also got a lot of help from his teammates, who got the ball inside to him.
“We had a lot of kids out so we had others who had to step up and they really did just that,” Meyer said.
Thomas Jefferson will play Pierce City at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Tony Dubray Classic in Liberal.
