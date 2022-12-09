Thomas Jefferson's Jay Ball and Carthage's Kianna Yates are being named The Joplin Globe's prep athletes of the week for their performances on the hardwood for the week ending Dec. 3.
Jay Ball
The 6-foot-7 senior tallied 71 points last week in the Gem City Classic at Diamond.
Ball began the tournament with 15 points and 19 rebounds to help his team past McAuley Catholic. He responded in the semifinals with 33 points and 23 rebounds. Those 23 rebounds in the win against Galena were a school record for Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers then met the Bulldogs of El Dorado Springs for the championship of the tournament and Ball continued his production.
He racked up 23 points and 18 boards in the title game. Thomas Jefferson came up short in a 58-53 loss. His performances were enough for him to be selected as part of the all-tournament team.
"You know, there's a lot of big guys around that aren't as productive as Jay," Thomas Jefferson head coach Chris Myers said. "Jay's put in a lot of work over the last four years to get to where he's at."
Ball's averages for the week were 23.67 ppg and 20 rpg. He added five blocks across the three contests as well. His averages for the season are 23.8 ppg and 17.2 rpg as well as two blocks per game.
"I think those stats really speak for themselves," Myers said.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Ball surpassed 1,000 career points in a game against Everton. The standout big man sits at 1,013 total points.
"Obviously props to Jay for getting there," Myers said. "Also, props to his teammates that he's had over the last four years to help him there. As a big man, you can't score unless the guards around you get you the ball.
KIANNA YATES
Yates and the Carthage Tigers competed in the Carthage Lady Tiger Shootout last week.
The senior helped her team to a 2-1 record in the shootout with wins over Olathe East and Sunrise Christian Academy. Their lone loss came to Bentonville (Ark.).
"Kianna's experience, when playing in three consecutive games against tough competition, really sets the tone for our team," Carthage head coach Scott Moore said.
Coach Moore added that Yates helps to keep the team focused day in and day out for each battle.
Yates scored 16 against Olathe East and added 23 points the next night against Sunrise Christian. Yates totaled 44 for the week.
"Every team comes in and tries to stop Kianna Yates," Moore said. "So her ability to still score double figures... is really impressive because she has to work extra hard for those shots."
Moore added that Yates' defensive efforts — especially on full-court pressure — is an addition to what she provides on offense.
She was named to the all-tournament team with averages of nearly 15 points per game, eight rebounds per game, four assists and three steals per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.