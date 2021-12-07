A good way to describe Jay Ball this season is a walking double-double.
Ball showed why as the 6-foot-6 center dominated the glass and scored a game-high 18 points to lead Thomas Jefferson to an overwhelming 67-13 victory over Everton on Tuesday night at TJ Fieldhouse.
“Anytime you are a Class 1 or a Class 2 school and you have a 6-6 guy, if he’s not the center of your scheme, then something is probably wrong,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “We are very blessed to have him on our squad. We’ll continue to get him the ball anytime we can.”
The Cavaliers (6-1) were off to the races from the word go. Thomas Jefferson scored 18 unanswered points to open the game and 33 of the first 36 points on both sides in the first quarter.
Caden Myers ignited the Cavaliers early with eight of the team’s first nine points — all of steals that he turned into fastbreak layups. The Drury baseball commit completed a three-point play during that stretch.
Ball got his scoring started with a three-point play to give Thomas Jefferson a 16-0 lead at the 4:55 mark in the first quarter. The big man then added a putback to hand the Cavaliers a 29-3 before the end of the first frame and added six points to help Thomas Jefferson build a 41-9 halftime advantage.
In the second half, Ball dominated on the inside. After collecting a free throw and a lay-in, he showed his nimbleness around the bucket.
With his team leading 53-11 with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter, Ball crashed the offensive boards and went up with a short jumper that was nothing but net as the Cavaliers led 55-11.
“Jay has worked hard,” Myers said. “Some of that is natural. Some of that is just from working hard. He has put a lot of time into the gym during the offseason and working on things, trying to get himself better. You can definitely see it on the court.”
Thomas Jefferson featured two others in double figures, including Myers with 13 points. Drew Goodhope contributed 12 points.
Everton (0-6) was paced in scoring by Mason Morris with five points.
“We were confident coming in,” Myers said. “Definitely getting out to a hot start and getting some good transition buckets, playing some good defense to create offense for ourselves. Anytime we do that, that’s when we are at our best. Our best offense is our defense. When we are playing good defense and getting those run-out looks, we can be pretty dangerous.
“I like where we are at. We lost a lot of key pieces last year, but we are still trying to piece it all together. Anytime you can start 6-1, it’s a good start.”
The Cavaliers resume action at Lockwood on Monday.
Everton girls 49, TJ 45
The Cavaliers came within striking distance of their first victory of the season, but the Tigers (2-3) rallied in the fourth quarter and edged Thomas Jefferson in overtime.
A putback from Abigail Bassett gave Everton a 47-45 lead with 1:50 to play in OT. The Tigers did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Everton senior Jazzmenn Luney iced the game with a pair of free throws in the final minute to close out the game.
“It was definitely a game we looked forward to,” Cavaliers coach Traci Walker said. “We came out with a lot of energy. (Everton) was persistent. They were proficient. They executed plays. (We) battled hard, but it was a game we should have won.”
Everton was down 32-20 heading into the final quarter and Luney capped a 20-8 run with a corner trey to tie the game at 40 with 1:08 to play. She briefly gave the Tigers a 42-40 lead after knocking down free throws, but Gabbi Hiebert hit two charities for Thomas Jefferson to force OT.
In OT, Everton drew first blood when Luney drilled a 3 from the top of the key with 2:40 on the clock. The Cavaliers tied the game once more when Presley Long answered from deep at the 2:03 mark, but Bassett’s putback proved to be the game-winner.
Luney finished with a game-high 32 points to pace the Tigers. She was 9 of 13 from the foul line and made a trio of 3s.
“We knew she was going to be good,” Walker said. “We knew to look out for her. I feel like we shut her down most of the game, but the game didn’t fall our way. We shouldn’t have gotten so complacent.”
Hiebert captured team honors for the Cavaliers (0-4) with 13 points. Long added nine points, while Nico Carlson chipped in eight.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Pierce City at 6 p.m. Thursday.
