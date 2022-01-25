AMORET, Mo. — With the outcome of the game hanging in balance, Jay Ball came through when it mattered the most.
The 6-foot-6 big man came up with a go-ahead putback with 3.8 seconds remaining as Thomas Jefferson knocked off Miami 60-59 Tuesday night on the road.
Miami got one last possession, but the Cavaliers (13-3) defense held as Miami's last-second shot bounced out of the glass.
Ball put together a monstrous night for Thomas Jefferson. He scored a career-high 38 points to go with 17 rebounds and four blocks.
Drew Goodhope added 13 points for Thomas Jefferson. Goodhope collected three steals as well.
"Jay obviously had a big night for us, but the entire team fought through a ton of adversity to find a way to win," Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. "Good teams find a way to win even when they have an off night. I was proud of our kids for finding a way to win."
Nick Dusenberry scored a team-high 20 points to pace Miami.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Golden City on Thursday.
