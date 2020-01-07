A four-minute scoring drought in the second half proved costly to Ozark Christian College, and Baptist Bible rallied to beat the Ambassadors 82-76 Tuesday night in men’s basketball action at the OCC gymnasium.
The Ambassadors (4-8) broke a 34-34 deadlock in the first minute of the second half with a David Stinson 3-pointer and Miles Dressler layup for a 39-34 lead. Six minutes later the Ambassadors tallied eight points in a span of 1 minute, 22 seconds, with a layup by Dressler and treys by Dressler and Brett Campbell for a 55-45 lead with 11:40 remaining.
But Baptist Bible battled back to tie the game at 60-60, and after Parker Sutton’s layup gave OCC its final lead at 62-60, BBC ran off 14 straight points in a four-minute stretch for a 74-62 lead with 5:33 to play.
Tre Minton began the spurt with two 3-pointers, and Hunter Baker and Sean McCone followed with two buckets apiece.
Nicholas Sarin’s 3-pointer ended Ozark Christian’s dryspell, but the Ambassadors didn’t get closer than four points in the final minute.
Tre Flowers led BBC with 25 points, followed by by McCone with 14 and Minton with 11.
Dressler captured game scoring honors with 29 points for the Ambassadors. Stinson and Campbell contributed 14 and 10 points, respectively, for OCC.
The Ambassadors are on the road this weekend for games against Faith Baptist on Friday and Emmaus Bible on Saturday.
CHAMPION CHRISTIAN MEN, 101-86
Stefan Tellis netted 26 points to lead five players in double figures as Champion Christian downed host Ozark Christian on Monday night.
Dressler paced the Ambassadors with 26 points and 12 rebounds plus three blocked shots. Sarin scored 16 points, and Stinson finished with 11. OCC trailed 49-36 at halftime.
OCC WOMEN BOW
Tamaria Manning collected 32 points, five rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and two blocked shots to spark Champion Christian past Ozark Christian 84-54 on Monday night.
Destiny Gonzalez had 23 points and Lucy Parson 16 for Champion (6-4), which led 48-22 at halftime.
Annie Jaycox scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Ambassadors (6-6), and Adreonna Hughes tallied 11 points.
