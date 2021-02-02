Baptist Bible used a 30-14 run in the fourth quarter to upend Ozark Christian College 78-61 in women's basketball action on Tuesday night inside the Ambassadors' Gymnasium.
Deadlocked at 16 after the first quarter, BBC took a 34-31 lead by intermission and clung to a 48-47 advantage after the third period.
BBC, which shot 45% from the field, featured three players in double figures, led by a game-high 27 points from Josie Sullivan. She shot 12-of-34 from the field and 3-of-4 in charities while Darcy Pointer added 15 points and Autumn Enote with 10.
For OCC, Kamryn Gentry had yet another double-double, posting 22 points and 19 rebounds.
BBC MEN 108, OCC 84
The BBC men connected from deep 13 times en route to a 24-point triumph over OCC.
D'Shaun Coleman led BBC with 19 points, five rebounds and six steals. Tre Minton supplied 15 points and hit 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.
Stat leaders for the Ambassadors included Miles Dressler with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tyler Alarid finished with 17 points, three assists and two steals while Brett Campbell contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
OCC women returns to action on Thursday at home against Faith Baptist Bible College at 8 p.m. The Ambassadors host FBBC at 3 p.m. Saturday.
