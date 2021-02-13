HAVILAND, Kan. — Chazten Brown poured in a game-high 29 points as the Barclay College men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for an 84-72 win over Ozark Christian College on Saturday.
Brown was one of three double-scorers for Barclay, as Dre Franklin tallied 24 points and Davion Knight added 10 points. Barclay shot 40.3% from the floor as a team.
Ozark (8-17), shooting 41.4% from the field, also had three scorers in double figures in Miles Dressler (28), Brett Campbell (15) and Miles Sample (10). Dressler and Campbell both notched double-doubles with 10 and 13 rebounds, respectively.
The Ambassadors led by as many six points in the first half before falling in a 37-36 hole at the break. Barclay held its largest lead of 16 points with 5:23 remaining in the game.
Barclay benefitted from 17 OCC turnovers as well as a 22 of 33 showing at the free throw line. The Ambassadors had just 13 attempts from the charity stripe, converting eight.
BARCLAY WOMEN 75, OCC 71
Peyton Miller scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting for the Ozark women’s team, but Barclay managed to overcome a one-point halftime deficit and come away with a four-point win on its home floor.
Miller also grabbed 17 rebounds to log a double-double in the setback. Lydia Pipins added 12 points and two assists, while Makenzie Purinton chipped in eight points and Kamryn Gentry seven points and 10 boards.
OCC (11-10) shot 43.3% from the floor but surrendered 23 turnovers. The Ambassadors led by as many as eight points in the third quarter before falling in an 11-point hole by the 5:07-mark of the final stanza.
Barclay, shooting 35.6% from the floor, had three players score in double figures. Jamia Jackson led the way with 22 points, while Darian Carr added 19 points and Kayleigh Manning 18 points.
Barclay also benefitted from 13 steals. Jackson accounted for the most takeaways with five.
Both OCC teams hit the road to take on Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday with the women’s game tipping at 4 p.m. and the men to follow at approximately 6.
