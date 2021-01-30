Barclay Christian College (12-6, 7-1 MCCC) started fast and didn't look back in a 85-73 victory over the Ozark Christian College men's basketball team on Saturday inside OCC Multipurpose Building.
The Bears rolled into the opening period with a 42-22 advantage, which proved to be insurmountable in the second half. The Ambassadors outscored Barclay 51-43 in the second frame, but were plagued by 20 turnovers as Barclay collected 21 points off those turnovers.
Barclay featured five players in double figures, headlined by Davion Knight and DJ Hudspeth with 23 points each. Chazten Brown registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Dre Franklin added 12 and Kaden Huck with 11.
OCC (5-14, 3-5 MCCC) had three players record double-doubles, including Miles Dressler (15 points, 14 rebounds), Caleb Brown (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Brett Campbell (10 points, 12 assists). Tyler Alarid finished with 23 points to pace the Ambassadors.
BCC WOMEN 64, OCC 61
In a game that featured seven lead changes and five deadlocks, Barclay (10-2, 8-0 MCCC) took the lead late and held off OCC women in the final two minutes of action.
The Bears opened with a 17-13 lead, but the Ambassadors cut that deficit to 33-31 at the break. Both teams exchanged buckets in the third period before Barclay outscored 16-14 in the fourth to create just enough separation for the win.
Kayleigh Mannering posted a team-high 23 points to lead the Bears. Jamia Jackson and Darian Carr chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.
For OCC, Kamryn Gentry put together a monster game, scoring a game-high 28 points while collecting an eye-popping 24 rebounds.
What's Next
Both OCC teams return to action at home against Bible Baptist College of Springfield on Tuesday. The women's tip is slated for 5 p.m. while the men follow at 7.
