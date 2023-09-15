WEBB CITY, Mo. — The skid has ended.
Webb City’s four-game losing streak against Joplin that is.
Behind a defensive showcase, the Cardinals’ offense got things going in the second half to break an even score and pull away for a 38-21 victory.
“Our defense has played well all year,” Webb City head coach Ryan McFarland said. “You look at the Nixa game, the Republic game and now this game. We were able to get stops and we haven’t allowed a lot of big plays. They’re able to force a few turnovers and probably the most fun to watch: They play hard, and they play as a group of 11.”
The first half was back and forth between the two teams and Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper discussed some of that play.
“We made some mistakes early, and then just a hard, physical game,” Jasper said. “Hats off to Webb City. They played really well. Especially up front. They deserve this one.”
In the locker room at halftime, McFarland told his team getting a stop to start the second half would be a key. The Cardinals (3-1) forced a Joplin (3-1) three-and-out to get the ball back in its offense’s possession early in the third quarter. And the coaching staff had limited the playbook for the second half hoping for more success finishing drives.
“We really limited our playbook down to about three or four different things,” McFarland said. “Joplin was moving their defensive front around a lot. So, we did a lot of two-plays at the line of scrimmage. So you have to give both quarterbacks, Braden (McKee) and Gabe (Johnson), credit. Because they called a lot of second half. We just gave them some suggestions.”
Webb City did not find pay dirt on its first drive out of half, but a 37-yard field goal from Alex Dunne got the team a 17-14 lead. That kick concluded a 34-yard drive on seven plays.
Joplin’s next drive had promise as it crossed into Webb City territory. But on the 13th play of the series, Hobbs Gooch tried to connect with a receiver on an out route to the right sideline. The pass was intercepted by Brett Korth who came flying in to pull it out of the air before it could reach its target. Korth returned the ball to Joplin’s 47 for a 15-to-20-yard return.
The Cardinals made sure to take advantage of the miscue by grabbing their largest lead of the game at 24-14. The score came on a 5-yard option that saw Andrew Elwell catch the pitch and sprint to the pylon on the right side of the end zone.
That drive was catapulted by a 13-yard connection between Gabe Johnson and Elwell. Another Johnson pass later in the drive was delivered to Joseph Degraffenreid for 19 yards. That pass put the Cardinals inside the 10-yard line.
Joplin’s Garren Berry blew up a play to sack Johnson in the backfield. The Eagles were penalized for an unsportsmanlike conduct on the play and instead of moving the Cardinals back, they went forward to the five. The next play was Elwell’s touchdown.
The Eagles responded by scoring in just three minutes. It took them eight plays to go 60 yards. The scoring play came on a little bit of a trickery from the 7-yard line. The speedy receiver Davin Thomas was sent in motion prior to the snap. Gooch took the snap, delivered a ball to him in the flats and then Thomas stopped and lobbed the ball over the top to a wide open Aidan Sampson in the back of the end zone to make it 24-21.
The Cardinals tallied the next 14 points on a Johnson rushing touchdown and a Degraffenreid receiving score from 22 yards out.
“It’s rewarding. They buy in to what you do. And when kids buy in to what you tell them ... it’s rewarding to see them have success on the field,” McFarland said.
Webb City will host Ozark (1-3) next Friday. Ozark fell 45-23 against Willard (3-1) on Friday. Joplin hosts Nixa (4-0) next week. Nixa is the only remaining undefeated Central Ozark Conference squad after topping Neosho on Friday.
McFarland and the Webb City coaching staff didn’t let the recent skid or the hype of the rivalry enter conversations throughout the week. But after the game he talked about the opportunity to see the team pick up the win.
“We didn’t talk a lot about the last four years but we all knew it was there,” McFarland said. “To be able to have bragging rights in that scenario is a huge accomplishment for the kids. It’s a big win for our senior class. This is a goal that they had early in the year.”
