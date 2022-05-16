Brody Baumann tossed a gem as third-seeded Ozark blanked sixth-seeded Carthage 2-0 in the Class 6 District 6 quarterfinals on Monday afternoon at Joplin Athletic Complex.
Ozark (17-10) will play second-seeded Kickapoo, a 7-4 winner over Lebanon, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Baumann tossed a complete game two-hitter. He struck out seven batters and walked just one.
The Tigers of Ozark got on the board as an RBI single from Cooper Buvid gave the team a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Buvid doubled Ozark’s advantage with a sacrifice fly out to right field in the fifth.
Carthage didn’t go down quietly.
Logan Carmickle led off the top of the seventh with a single up the middle. Sylas Browning followed by reaching on a fielding error, but Baumann buckled down and retired the next three batters in order to end it.
Devyn Wright paced Ozark's six-hit attack by going 2 for 2 with a run scored.
For Carthage (7-23), Kaden Arr suffered the tough-luck loss. The righty tossed six strong innings as he allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out six batters and walking one.
Bradyn Tate and Carmickle accounted for Carthage’s only hits. The Tigers graduate 10 seniors.
