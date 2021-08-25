It’s a new season and another new head coach for the Baxter Springs Lions.
Russell Burr, an assistant for the Lions the last four seasons, has been promoted to head coach. He succeeds Matt Mims, who left after last season to return to his home state of Alabama.
Most of Burr’s football coaching has been as an assistant, but he was head coach for three years at School of the Osage, compiling a 12-18 record. He then came to Southwest Missouri and spent 11 years as an assistant at Webb City before going to Baxter Springs.
Burr inherits a young squad that will be battling the numbers game.
“We will battle with numbers,” he said. “We have some players coming back with experience, but we aren’t going to have a lot of players. It is the one area where we must improve.”
The Lions have only two seniors — wide receiver-safety Garrett Paxson and offensive guard Tanner Chandler.
Juniors Logan Gess (tight end-linebacker) and Hayden Lake (running back-linebacker) join Paxson as returning two-way starters.
The offense also returns quarterback Jackson Deringer and center Hayden Parkison.
and more defensive veterans are tackle Jeffrey French, end Lane Fisher and linebacker Landon Fisher. All five are juniors, and junior guard Michael Colbert saw action at offensive guard.
“Our two seniors plus our junior class will have to be our leaders,” Burr said. “All of those players will have to play an important role for our team to be successful.
“We have some very capable skill players. We are young and inexperienced on the line of scrimmage. We need to have some younger players mature quickly on the line of scrimmage. They have talent, just not a lot of experience.”
Among the linemen looking to quickly grow up against a tough CNC League schedule are sophomores Gage Maggard, Blaze Cook and Caleb Pujols.
“A key for us is young players becoming mature very quickly,” Burr said. “Our linemen will have to step up for our team to have success.”
The Lions open their season Sept. 3 at Riverton. The home opener — and the only home game during the first four weeks — is Sept. 10 against Girard.
2021 Schedule
Sept. 3 — at Riverton
Sept. 10 — Girard
Sept. 17 — at Jayhawk-Linn
Sept. 24 — at Columbus
Oct. 1 — Parsons
Oct. 8 — Cherryvale
Oct. 15 — at Caney Valley
Oct. 22 — Galena
2020 Results
Riverton 10, Baxter Springs 3
Baxter Springs at Girard, canceled
Jayhawk-Linn at Baxter Springs, canceled
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 7
Parsons 42, Baxter Springs 14
Cherryvale 42, Baxter Springs 8
Caney Valley 44, Baxter Springs 0
Galena 42, Baxter Springs 3
DISTRICT CROSSOVER
Iola 20, Baxter Springs 13
