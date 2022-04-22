Rocco Bazzano-Joseph stifled the opposition on the bump and Jack Jones ignited the offense as McAuley Catholic rolled past Greenfield 11-2 on Friday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium.
It was a solid bounce back victory for the Warriors, who improve to 5-3 on the season.
McAuley was the beneficiaries of a fast start as it scored seven unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings to build a commanding lead. Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors tacked on two more runs to take a 9-0 advantage and never looked back.
Jones paced a seven-hit attack by going 2 for 3 with a double and three runs driven in. Joe Staton added a pair of hits and one RBI, while Tripp Miller collected a run-scoring double.
McAuley certainly wreaked havoc on the bases, totaling five thefts. Staton had two stolen bases.
A sophomore, Bazzano-Joseph struck out 11 batters through five hitless innings for the Warriors. He threw 49 of his 67 pitches for strikes, including first pitch strikes to 14 out of the 16 batters he faced.
Michael Parrigon fanned five batters over two innings. He allowed two runs on two hits during that span.
McAuley hosts Exeter at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
