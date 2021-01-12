SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Christian College got off to a quick start, but Baptist Bible dominated the middle two quarters and defeated the Ambassadors 84-51 on Tuesday night in the BBC Fieldhouse.
The Ambassadors jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Patriots bounced back by outscoring OCC 28-10 in the second quarter for a 34-30 halftime lead. The third stanza saw the Patriots score 35 points and hold the Ambassadors to seven for a 69-37 margin.
Josie Sullivan led BBC with 22 points, followed by Katlynn Ellison with 18 and Kaitlyn King with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kamryn Gentry turned in a strong performance for OCC, collecting 13 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and three steals in 33 minutes. Eight of her rebounds came off the offensive glass.
Courtnie West led the Ambassadors in scoring with 14 points, and Maddison Schaper added 12. Peyton Miller matched Gentry's three assists, and Miller and West each had seven rebounds as OCC held a 57-52 rebounding advantage.
The Patriots shot 38% from the floor (31 of 81) to OCC's 29% (19 of 66).
Baptist Bible also won the men's game 108-59.
Ozark Christian hits the road for conference games this weekend, playing Emmaus Bible on Friday night and Faith Baptist Bible on Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.