MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was bombs away for Northwest Missouri on Saturday afternoon, and unfortunately for Missouri Southern, the Bearcats were on target.
The No. 3 Bearcats, led by Trevor Hudgins, drilled 18 3-point goals — twice as many shots as they made inside the arc — and defeated Missouri Southern 83-69 on Saturday afternoon inside cozy Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats made 48% of their shots — 9 of 22 inside the 3-point arc and 18 of 34 outside.
Hudgins, 6-foot junior guard who has burned the Lions in previous games, set a career high with 31 points, one more than he had two days earlier against Pittsburg State. He tied his career best with eight treys in 11 attempts, and he was 10-of-15 overall from the floor.
"Trevor is such a hard guard," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said on his postgame radio show. "He shoots it above 50% from the 3-point line. He's got the ball on a string, can get to the paint any time he wants, plays under control. It's gotten to the point in this league he can turn it on and turn it off when he wants to, and he turned it on today."
Luke Waters hit 4 of 5 treys while scoring 16 points, and Diego Bernard had 10 for the Bearcats (17-1). Ryan Hawkins, who had 33 points against the Lions earlier this month, had nine points and 10 rebounds. He was 1 of 6 from distance, but that one was from just inside the midcourt line at the halftime buzzer to give the Bearcats a 40-35 lead.
Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 freshman, popped in 26 points for the Lions (11-8), going 8 of 17 from the floor, 5 of 10 from the arc and 5 of 5 at the foul line. He also had four assists, two steals and six rebounds to share team honors with Christian Bundy, who had eight points.
Stan Scott and Yagi Selcuk added 11 points apiece for the Lions, who hit 41% (25 of 61, including 7-of-25 from long range). Scott also had four assists, and Selcuk was 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 at the line in 23 minutes while Cam Martin was on the bench.
Martin, the MIAA scoring leader at 26 points per game, had just two points on 1 of 6 shooting in 13 minutes. He picked up two fouls in the first six minutes and sat the rest of the first half. Then in the second half, he played seven minutes before returning to the bench with foot problems.
"We had good energy coming out," Boschee said. "We did a pretty good job when Cam went out. I thought Yagi was really good for us. I felt like we had them rattled a little bit on the offensive end. We were doing some really good things, helping on drives, doing a good job on switches. We took the lead (31-30) late in the first half, but they got a couple of buckets to take the lead and hit that halfcourt 3 to put them up five at halftime."
Down 61-49, the Lions used a three-point play by Selcuk and a Jenkins trey to pull within 61-55 with 8:23 left. But the Bearcats responded with 10 unanswered points — capped by 3s from Waters and Bernard — for a 16-point lead with four minutes left.
"I thought we played hard," Boschee said. "I didn't think there were times when we played tentative like the last game. When you play a team this good, you have to be mentally locked in for the whole 40 minutes, and we weren't. We're not ready on out-of-bounds plays a couple of times and Hudgins hit a couple of wide-open 3s off that. Give them a lot of credit. They hit some tough, tough shots with hands in their faces."
The Lions have a week off before hosting Pittsburg State on Saturday afternoon.
