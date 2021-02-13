MARYVILLE, Mo. — Led by Mallory McConkey's almost-perfect shooting, Northwest Missouri celebrated Senior Day with a 78-55 victory over Missouri Southern on Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena.
The victory jumps the Bearcats (7-10) from ninth place into a seventh-place tie with Washburn, which lost 62-56 at Central Missouri. The Lions (7-12) fell to ninth place, and the Bearcats' have the tiebreaker over MSSU with a season sweep.
McConkey, 5-foot-9 senior guard who averages 6.8 points, poured in 22 points, hitting 10 of 11 field goals and both of her 3-point attempts. McConkey made her first 10 shots before missing in the last two minutes.
Jayna Green and Molly Hartnett scored 12 points apiece and Jaelyn Haggard had 11 for the Bearcats, who made 26 of 59 field goals and 14 of 34 3-pointers.
"We just couldn't guard them," Missouri Southern coach Ronnie Ressel said on his postgame radio show. "They played extremely well offensively. They shot the ball well from the 3. That's one of the things we wanted to take care of. We had some mixups where they they got kick-outs and we were slow to recover to it."
Madi Stokes notched another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions, and Layne Skiles contributed 10 points.
The Lions played without season scoring leader Carley Turnbull, who was in Arizona attending her brother's wedding, and backup guard Biance Stocks, who showed concussion-like symptoms after hitting her head on the floor while attempting to draw a charging foul on Thursday night at Missouri Western.
The Lions shot 35% from the floor (18 of 52) and made only 1 of 11 3-pointers.
"Offensively we didn't do a good job," Ressel said. "We didn't score the basketball at an efficient rate. The first quarter we're 4 for 13, 4 for 15 (in the second quarter). It's hard to get momentum going when you struggle to make shots.
"We couldn't get enough things done offensively. We got it inside a little bit early to Madi, then they did a good job of starting to double her and push her away from the basket. We didn't do a good job being strong with the basketball and going to the basket. I thought we had several layups in the third and fourth quarter that we didn't knock down. You have to be able to finish those, even through a little contact."
The Lions trailed 14-12 after one quarter and by five points late in the first half until two free throws and a trey in the final 90 seconds doubled the lead to 33-23 at the intermission.
The Bearcats led 52-41 after three quarters and then expanded their lead by scoring the first eight points and making their first five 3-point attempts during a 26-point fourth stanza.
The Lions' last three regular-season games are all at home, beginning on Saturday afternoon against Pittsburg State.
