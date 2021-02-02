Missouri Southern’s defensive numbers were good, yielding 37% shooting from the field and 31% from the 3-point arc.
But the Lions’ offensive numbers were worse, and Northwest Missouri pulled away in the final 7 1/2 minutes for a 63-46 victory on Tuesday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (6-9), coming off two consecutive road victories, set season lows for points, field goals (14) and field goal percentage (.275). The Lions went 1 for 10 in the second quarter, 1 for 14 in the final quarter and were outscored 32-13 in those two stanzas. The Lions did not make a field goal in the last eight minutes.
"We were going on our winning streak (coming in) here," center Amaya Johns said. "We just couldn't keep our momentum going. We had a little bit, and then they kept hitting shots. It's a tough loss, but we have to forget this game and go on to Lincoln and not let up on them."
"It was just the fact we couldn't hit shots tonight," guard Megan Jackson said. "We couldn't hit outside, couldn't hit our jumpers. We needed to attack more to the basket."
"Offensively, we weren't aggressive enough getting to the basket," MSSU coach Ronnie Ressel said. "When (we did) execute, we did get some shots. We had some open 3s that we have to knock down. We didn't do a good job of finishing around the basket. Northwest, on the flip side, did a good job of finishing around the basket, especially in the fourth quarter when they extended the lead on us and we couldn't bounce back. We couldn't get anything going to the basket and had to settle for jump shots. (Northwest) did a good job taking things away on ball reversals. They did a good job on their screens, keeping us out of the paint."
Jackson and Johns scored 10 points apiece to lead the Lions. The Bearcats defense limited Lions season scoring leader Carley Turnbull to nine points and center Madi Stokes to two points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.
Stokes played only 22 minutes as the Bearcats were effective on their 3-point shooting.
"It got a point where when the one kid was stepping out and shooting the 3, it was hard for her to cover," Ressel said. "Amaya came in and was giving us some scoring and defensively she was quicker getting out to the shooters. It takes away our presence inside defensively when you take Madi out, so which way do you want to go. It's a double-edged sword there."
Still yet, with all the Lions’ shooting woes, they trailed just 42-39 after three quarters and 47-44 after two Turnbull free throws with 7:41 left.
But two free throws by Mallory McConkey and two buckets by Jayna Green made it 53-44 with 5:52 remaining, and the Bearcats (5-9) scored their final 10 points on perfect free throw shooting.
Three Bearcats combined for 48 points — freshman guard Molly Hartnett with 19, guard Jaelyn Haggard with 18 and center Mia Stillman with 11.
Haggard hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to account for half of the Bearcats' treys, and Stillman came off the bench in the second quarter and scored eight points in a span of 2:39 to turn a 22-16 deficit into a 24-22 lead.
"(Stillman) is a kid who hadn't shot the ball well," Ressel said. "We took the gamble and took the numbers that she shouldn't make those shots. She was 3 for 5 in the first half, and then Haggard, who had been struggling the last two games, got some confidence and ended up being 4 for 6. She was 1 for 18 her last couple of games, but she's a shooter and she's going to keep shooting. That's one thing I like about that kid is she continues to compete. She doesn't shy away from it."
The Lions have another home game Thursday night against Lincoln.
