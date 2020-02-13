Northwest Missouri State looked every bit the part of the No. 1 men's basketball team in NCAA Division II.
The Bearcats, with Trevor Hudgins, Ryan Hawkins and Luke Waters combining for 73 points, shot 65 percent in the second half and pulled away from No. 14 Missouri Southern 96-75 before 2,157 fans on Thursday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
The Bearcats (23-1, 13-1 MIAA) opened a two-game lead over the second-place Lions (18-5, 11-3) in the league standings and handed the Lions their second straight home loss.
Northwest Missouri, ahead 47-39 at halftime, made 17-of-26 shots in the final 20 minutes, 6-of-10 3-pointers and 9-of-11 free throws. The Bearcats hit 59 percent for the game overall and 50 percent (13-of-26) from the arc.
The Lions actually shot a higher percentage — 61 percent on 30-of-54 accuracy, including 8-of-22 from distance. But the Bearcats owned big advantages of 20-2 in points off turnovers and 13-3 on second-chance points. The Lions committed 11 turnovers to the Bearcats' five, and Northwest Missouri outrebounded the Lions 30-20, including 11-6 off the offensive glass.
Hudgins, 6-foot sophomore guard, poured in 33 points — 14 above his season average and three below his career high set in the previous game against Lincoln — to lead the Bearcats. He made 10-of-19 field goals, 7-of-13 treys and 6-of-7 free throws in 40 minutes.
Hawkins, 6-7 junior, scored 21 points — one below his league-leading average — and had 10 rebounds, and redshirt freshman Luke Waters netted a career-best 19 points, almost tripling his 7.2 average.
Cam Martin led the Lions with 29 points — 19 in the second half — and had seven rebounds. The league's No. 2 scorer at 22.0 points per game, he was 12-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-5 at the line.
Clark tallied 18 points and five assists, going 7-of-10 from the field, 3-of-5 from the arc and 1-of-1 at the foul line. Lambert scored 14 points, hitting 5-of-12 fielders and both free throws.
The Lions cut their halftime deficit to 54-51 on Martin's layin with 15 minutes left. But the Bearcats ran off 10 unanswered points in a 2 1/2-minute stretch for a 13-point lead with 12:15 to play, and they outscored the Lions 13-3 in the final 2:47.
The Lions entertain Missouri Western and the Bearcats visit Pittsburg State on Saturday afternoon. The Lions and Bearcats play again next Thursday night in Maryville.
