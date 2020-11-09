MIAA football programs Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri announced Monday that their Nov. 21 exhibition in Maryville has been canceled because of the pandemic.
The decision to cancel the game was made after the Bearcats discovered positive COVID-19 cases and began quarantine protocols. No makeup date for the contest will be set.
Northwest was scheduled to open its abbreviated season this past Saturday at Washburn before that exhibition was canceled because of multiple positive tests among both teams.
"It's hard to describe the disappointment of not being able to compete this fall," Northwest Missouri head coach Rich Wright stated in a press release. "We really wanted a chance for our group of seniors to get the opportunity to run out of the tunnel to Bearcat Stadium. Our guys put in the time and effort on the practice field with the intention that it would culminate with some competition. Having to tell them it won't happen is tough. We will put our focus on recruiting and begin preparations for our spring drills."
Central Missouri’s home game against the Ichabods, originally slated for this Saturday, was called off late last week because of the COVID-19 cases at Washburn. That contest, too, will not be rescheduled.
"As has been the case since last March, this invisible foe has once again thrown a wrench in our best-laid plans," Central Missouri head coach Jim Svoboda said. "Frustrating is a gross understatement. These kids have dedicated a major portion of their lives for a game they have an indescribable passion for. They set team and individual goals. They push their bodies beyond what they thought was possible. They hone their craft. They form unbreakable bonds with their teammates by straining together, all for 11 glorious Saturdays in the fall. Most of them have been doing the same thing this time of year since they were 8 years old. So when its yanked away by forces out of their control, it hurts. A lot. But as we have learned through this great game, when adversity inevitably strikes, you suck it up, make a plan and get back to work. And that's what we intend to do."
Monday’s announcement came just one day after fellow MIAA program Pittsburg State issued a statement revealing its final home game slated for Nov. 21 against Western Colorado was canceled because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Colorado.
The Gorillas, 1-1 after claiming a 20-7 road win over MIAA rival Missouri Western last Saturday in St. Joseph, have two road games remaining on their 2020 schedule, with one at Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 14 and another at West Texas A&M on Nov. 28.
