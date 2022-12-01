Missouri Southern had three players in double figures on Thursday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center when it hosted Northwest Missouri State for a conference opening contest. But that wasn’t enough as the Bearcats used a 42-point second half to carry them to victory.
Northwest (7-0, 1-0 MIAA) beat Southern (4-3, 0-1 MIAA) 72-45 behind leading scorer Diego Bernard who tallied 25 for the game. The Bearcats’ next highest scorers had eight points and those were Luke Walters, Isaiah Jackson, Bennett Stirtz and Byron Alexander.
The Lions were led by Avery Taggert with 13, Ndongo Ndaw with 11, and Vinson Sigmon Jr. with 10.
The Bearcats were efficient offensively shooting nearly 53% from the field, 31.6% from three, and over 90% from the free throw line going 10 for 11. Meanwhile, they held MSSU to numbers of 34.6 and 27.8%. The Lions were just 4 for 8 from the charity stripe.
This loss ends a four-game win streak for Southern. They will be back in action Saturday as they play host to Missouri Western at 3:30 pm. The Griffons enter following a 66-65 win over Pittsburg State on Thursday night and are 4-2 overall.
