CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Senior Alissa Beard and junior Hailey Merwin scored three goals apiece Tuesday to power Carl Junction to a 6-0 girls soccer victory against visiting Cassville.
The Bulldogs led 4-0 at halftime behind two goals each by Beard and Merwin. Constance Graham provided one assist each to Beard and Merwin in the first half.
In the second half Beard scored on a penalty kick and Merwin took an assist from Allie Wrestler to record her score.
Carl Junction had 15 shots on goal and Cassville none.
Goalkeeper Ava Henson had 14 saves.
Carl Junction (3-0) will host McDonald County at 5 p.m. Friday.
