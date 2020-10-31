SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State scored two late goals just 48 seconds apart and defeated Missouri Southern 2-0 Friday night in women’s soccer action at the Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.
The Lions (0-1) and Bears (1-2) battled through 73 scoreless minutes before Missouri State’s Ingrid Perkins scored her first goal of the season on an assist from Jordan Eickelman.
The Bears scored again at 73:52 when Isabel Burk found the back of the net, assisted by Jacqueline Baetz. It was Burk’s first goal.
Missouri State outshot the Lions 22-5, including 9-2 in shots on goal. Lions freshman goalkeeper Chloe Sevilla registered seven saves.
Jori Hayes, a freshman midfielder, had three of the Lions’ five shots.
The Lions and Bears play again at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Allison South Stadium.
