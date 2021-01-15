Men’s college basketball fans in Oklahoma will have to wait a bit longer to see the first Bedlam contest of the year.
It was scheduled for tonight in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, but that’s been postponed due to COVID-19, it was announced Friday afternoon.
For the first time since the season began, COVID-19 has directly affected the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team. The Cowboys released a statement Friday saying they have paused team activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID case within the program.
That caused the postponement of today’s game against in-state rival Oklahoma. The Big 12 Conference announced it will work with both teams to reschedule the contest.
“The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said in the release. “We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”
The Cowboys' next scheduled game is Jan. 23 at home against No. 2 Baylor.
OSU was slated to play at West Virginia on Tuesday, but the Mountaineers were forced to postpone that game. That announcement earlier in the week was the first to alter the Cowboys’ schedule this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.