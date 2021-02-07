Patrick Mahomes has been the triggerman for the Kansas City Chiefs' runs to the past three AFC championship games and the past two Super Bowls.
But he's not the first "Super" quarterback in franchise history.
The Chiefs, of course, were in two of the first four Super Bowls — officially the AFL vs. NFL World Championship Game at that time. They lost to the Green Bay Packers 35-10 in Super Bowl I in Los Angeles and defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV in New Orleans.
Len Dawson, after riding the bench for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for a combined five seasons, signed with the Dallas Texans of the fledging American Football League in 1962.
“I really never had an opportunity to play for Pittsburgh or Cleveland,” Dawson said in a video on NFL.com. “But the thing is, this guy named Lamar Hunt decided he wanted to have a league called the American Football League, and he hired a guy named Hank Stram as his head coach of the Dallas Texans. Hank Stram was one of my coaches at Purdue University, and I just wanted an opportunity to play. I felt he had the best way that he possibly could to at least try me. And he did that."
INSTANT SUCCESS
Dawson directed the Texans to the 1962 AFL championship — a 20-17 triumph in two overtimes over the Houston Oilers.
The franchise moved to Kansas City and changed its mascot after that season. Dawson led the Chiefs to two more AFL titles (1966 and 1969). The Texans/Chiefs went 73-34-3 in the last eight years of the AFL, the best record in the league. During that time, Dawson threw more touchdowns passes (182) than any other pro quarterback.
“Lenny was really the heart and soul of the team for my entire playing career,” wide receiver Otis Taylor said in his autobiography “The Need to Win.” “He was called ‘Lenny the Cool’ simply because he was. Nothing ever rattled him. Lenny was always our leader, and the Chiefs’ players respected him. He didn’t have a great athletic body, and if you looked at him in the prime of his great career, you’d never think he was a football player. We used to tease him about it, how he looked more like a clubhouse boy than a pro quarterback.
“Was he a great quarterback? Hell yes. Could he throw it as hard as Brett Favre or John Elway? As far as Peyton Manning? No. But he threw it perfectly and accurately.”
SUPER BOWLS
The majority of football fans gave the Chiefs no chance against the NFL powerhouse Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.
The Chiefs held their own in the first half and trailed just 14-10 at the intermission. But on the Chiefs' fourth play of the second half, the Packers' Willie Wood intercepted Dawson's pass near midfield and returned it to the 5-yard line. That ignited the Packers' pullaway for the 35-10 victory.
The Chiefs' 23-7 victory over Minnesota in Super Bowl IV was big for multiple reasons outside of Kansas City. It proved that the New York Jets' victory over the Baltimore Colts the previous year was no fluke, and it validated the AFL as it prepared to merge with the NFL.
The Chiefs were 13-point underdogs but led 16-0 at halftime. The Vikings scored early in the second half, but the Chiefs put the game away with one of the most famous plays in franchise history.
Late in the third quarter from the Minnesota 46-yard line, Dawson hit Taylor on a quick out pattern to the right side. Taylor broke one tackle at the 40-yard line, then juked another defender at the 20 and high-stepped into the end zone.
Dawson completed 12 of 17 passes for 142 yards, was named the game's most valuable player and received a congratulatory phone call from President Richard Nixon after the game.
NUMBERS AND HONORS
Dawson played 14 seasons for the Chiefs, retiring after the 1975 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 in Canton, Ohio — just 20 miles from where he played high school football in Alliance, Ohio.
Dawson holds many of the Chiefs' career passing records — 2,136 completions in 3,741 attempts for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns. He leads the team in games (183), games started (158) and wins (94).
Many of his single-season records stood until Mahomes came along.
Dawson set the franchise record of 30 touchdown passes in 14 games. Mahomes broke the record in his first year as a starter, tossing 31 TDs in the first 10 games and finishing with 50 in 16 games.
With today's NFL of 16 games and more emphasis on the passing game, Mahomes already has 14,152 yards and 114 touchdowns in 46 games, compiling a 38-8 record.
Dawson also owned the most playoff victories with four until Mahomes won six in the past three seasons.
Among 55 quarterbacks who have attempted a pass for the Chiefs, Dawson and Mahomes are the only two to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Only three other quarterbacks have won playoff games — Joe Montana (2-2), Steve DeBerg (1-2) and Alex Smith (1-4).
Starting quarterbacks
A list of regular-season starting quarterbacks for the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs (the franchise was moved from Dallas to Kansas City after the 1962 American Football League season):
1960 — Cotton Davidson 12 games, Hunter Enis 2
1961 — Davidson 12, Randy Duncan 2
1962 — Len Dawson 14
1963 — Dawson 13, Eddie Wilson 1
1964 — Dawson 14
1965 — Dawson 12, Pete Beathard 2
1966 — Dawson 14
1967 — Dawson 14
1968 — Dawson 13, Jacky Lee 1
1969 — Dawson 7, Lee 1, Mike Livingston 6
1970 — Dawson 12, Livingston 2
1971 — Dawson 13, Livingston 1
1972 — Dawson 12, Livingston 2
1973 — Livingston 8, Dawson 6
1974 — Dawson 8, Livingston 6
1975 — Livingston 7, Dawson 5, Tony Adams 2
1976 — Livingston 14
1977 — Livingston 11, Adams 3
1978 — Livingston 14, Adams 2
1979 — Livingston 4, Steve Fuller 12
1980 — Fuller 13, Bill Kenney 3
1981 — Kenney 13, Fuller 3
1982 — Kenney 6, Fuller 3
1983 — Kenney 16
1984 — Todd Blackledge 8, Kenney 8
1985 — Kenney 10, Blackledge 6
1986 — Blackledge 8, Kenney 8
1987 — Blackledge 2, Matt Stevens 2, Doug Hudson 1, Kenney 8, Frank Seuer 2
1988 — Kenney 5, Steve DeBerg 11
1989 — DeBerg 10, Ron Jaworski 3, Steve Pelluer 3
1990 — DeBerg 16
1991 — DeBerg 15, Dave Vlasic 1
1992 — Dave Krieg 16
1993 — Joe Montana 11, Krieg 5
1994 — Montana 14, Steve Bono 2
1995 — Bono 16
1996 — Bono 13, Rich Gannon 3
1997 — Elvis Grbac 10, Gannon 6
1998 — Grbac 6, Gannon 10
1999 — Grbac 16
2000 — Grbac 15, Warren Moon 1
2001 — Trent Green 16
2002 — Green 16
2003 — Green 16
2004 — Green 16
2005 — Green 16
2006 — Green 8, Damon Huard 8
2007 — Huard 10, Brodie Croyle 6
2008 — Croyle 3, Huard 2, Tyler Thigpen 11
2009 — Matt Cassel 15, Croyle 1
2010 — Cassel 15, Croyle 1
2011 — Cassel 9, Tyler Palko 4, Kyle Orton 3
2012 — Cassel 8, Brady Quinn 8
2013 — Alex Smith 15, Chase Daniel 1
2014 — Smith 15, Daniel 1
2015 — Smith 16
2016 — Smith 15, Nick Foles 1
2017 — Smith 15, Patrick Mahomes 1
2018 — Mahomes 16
2019 — Mahomes 14, Matt Moore 2
2020 — Mahomes 15, Chad Henne 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.