SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Senior midfielder Meredith Belrose scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute as the Missouri Southern soccer team battled the Division I Missouri State Bears to a 1-1 tie at the end of a two-overtime exhibition inside Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.
Belrose's shot capped off an aggressive opening half by the Lions as they outshot the Bears 7-4. The Lions got off six shots inside the opening 25 minutes, while limiting the Bears to one.
Freshman goalie Chloe Sevilla got the start between the sticks, finishing with two saves in the first half. Sophomore goalie Riley Laver started the second half and played the rest of the game, finishing with four saves in 65 minutes of action.
Leading the Lions in shots was junior forward Bailey Belcher, who had three total and two on goal. The Lions had seniors Belrose and Serena Schwartz, sophomore Elena Eckwall, freshmen Maya Greenquist, Jori Hays and Banner Williams each get a shot off, while Belrose, Hays, Greenquist and Williams’ shots were on goal.
Missouri State tied the game in the 71st minute on a goal by Dragons Andonovski. The Bears were the aggressors in the second half and finished the game with advantages in shots (17-9) and shots on goal (7-6).
The Lions finished off the two-game series against the Bears going 0-1-1.
