Ben Hines named swimmer of year for third time

Nevada High School’s Ben Hines repeated as a two-time state champion and the Big 8 Conference swimmer of the year.
And, he’s been selected the boys swimmer of the year by the Globe sports department for the third consecutive year.
Hines, a junior, successfully defended his state titles in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle, setting an overall MSHSAA record in the 50 (20.07 seconds) and a Class 1 record in the 100 (45.28). He hasn’t lost in the 50 free in the last two years.
He also earned all-state honors in the 200 freestyle relay, teaming with Kalen Morris, Braden Russell and Grant Miller to place fifth in the event.
Hines also broke school records in the 100 butterfly (49.56) and 100 backstroke (54.15). He won the Big 8 crown in both races and was district champion in the 100 butterfly.
Hines, who has verbally committed to Alabama, is a candidate for NISCA All-American honors in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
“Ben had a phenomenal season,” Nevada coach Clayton Wheeler said. “It is even more astonishing to remember he is a junior and has another year to go.
“Every year he continues to impress me. Not just with his swim abilities, but also with his attitude toward the team. Ben is extremely intelligent about swimming, and he never hesitates to share that knowledge with his teammates. It has been an enormous blessing to have Ben on our team, and we are excited to see what next season brings.”
