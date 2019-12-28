NEOSHO, Mo. — Bentonville erased a double-digit first-half deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 53-39 win over Neosho to clinch the Neosho Holiday Classic Black Bracket championship on Saturday for the second straight season.
“Arguably our best player, and definitely our best post player (Brayden Freeman), broke his foot in the second game of the season,” Bentoville coach Dick Rippee said. “Our guys have had opportunities to make excuses, but, instead, they have fought through some things. I think that prepared them for fighting through that adversity in this one. I was really proud of how they responded in the second half.
“I think (winning this tournament two years in a row) really shows that our guys trust what we are doing. We are doing a lot of good things on both ends of the floor, and I am really happy for them.”
Despite falling in the title game, Neosho coach Zane Culp was proud of the effort from the host Wildcats (7-4).
“They did a great job,” Culp said. “The last couple of years, we haven't been close to playing in this game. This was a fun one to be a part of. Our boys can look back on this one and be proud.”
After a back-and-forth opening quarter, Neosho gained the first true advantage after swinging the momentum with a 10-0 run early in the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead. All-tournament team selection Landon Austin knocked down a 3-pointer and converted on the break to lead the Wildcats on the run.
Bentonville (9-3) rallied late in the third quarter, trailing by nine, with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 28-28. Cooper Smith opened the run with an offensive rebound and putback score, with Thane Spencer knocking down a 3-pointer and Colton Simmons, who led the Tigers with 20 points on the way to an all-tournament team selection, finished the run with a game-tying inside score with 36 seconds left in the period.
Bentonville pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Neosho 25-10 in the final eight minutes. The Tigers opened the final stanza with sophomore Hayden Shanks catching fire from the perimeter, knocking down 3-pointers on three straight possessions while adding a driving score to push the lead over Neosho to 41-31 as part of a 13-2 run. Shanks finished with 13 points.
“I think we were 1-for-18 from 3-point range before he sank that first one,” Rippee said. “He hit a couple in a row and it just gave everyone confidence. …. He missed a couple 3s badly early, but to have the confidence to take those shots when the team needs him to just shows how tough he is mentally.”
Bentonville won the turnover battled 10-4 and outscored Neosho 14-0 in points off turnovers.
Austin led the Wildcats with 15 points, finishing with a double-double after pulling down 10 rebounds. Chase Flynn closed with 11 points and 10 rebounds to also finish with a double-double.
