NEOSHO, Mo.— Colton Simmons stepped on the floor Friday afternoon and hit six of his first nine shots from the floor.
Four of the seven were from behind the 3-point line. Simmons' first quarter line: 16 points, one rebound, two steals and a blocked shot.
Simmons, a 6-foot-6 senior guard for Bentonville, set the shooting tone for the Tigers in a 72-49 victory over East Newton in the semifinals of the boys Black Bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic inside the Neosho High School Gymnasium.
The Tigers will now face Neosho in the Black Bracket’s championship game today at 5 p.m. and East Newton meets Huntsville for third place at 10:30 a.m.
Bentonville drained 13-of-30 3-point attempts, 9-of-16 in the first half alone building a 42-30 halftime lead.
Simmons finished with 16 points, but grabbed seven total rebounds and had four assists and three steals.
Harrison Hicks, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, came off the bench to drain 5 of 6 3-point attempts to lead the Tigers (8-3) with 17 points. Junior guard Thane Spencer had 13 points with five assists and senior guard Sawyer Price added 12 points.
The Patriots (5-4) got 16 points from 6-foot-4 junior guard Connor Killion. Junior guard Lucas Kimbrough had 14 and junior forward Kyson Lahman finish with 10.
Lamar 61, McDonald County 46
Lamar ended the second quarter on a 13-3 run en route to a victory over McDonald County in the Black Bracket consolation semifinals.
Lamar meets Salpulpa for fifth at noon and McDonald County plays Monett at 9 a.m. for seventh place.
Lamar sophomore guard Mason Gastel scored a game-high 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor, 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Senior forward J.D. Bishop added 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Tigers (6-2).
The Mustangs (2-7) were paced by guard Pierce Harmon’s 12 points, while Cole Martin and Cade Smith scored eight apiece and 6-foot-10 senior center Teddy Reedybacon grabbed 10 rebounds and scored six points.
Sapulpa 82, Monett 55
Sapulpa opened a 19-point lead by the second quarter and cruised past Monett in the Black Bracket consolation semifinals.
The Chieftains (3-5) were led by 6-foot-5 senior guard Hunter Hoggatt, who dropped 25 points on the Cubs on 8-of-20 shooting with three 3-pointers and five steals.
His dunk with 3:33 left in the first half allowed Sapulpa to open a 32-17 lead.
Skipper Jackson, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayde Duncan and Brayden Kimberlin added 10 points apiece.
Monett senior guard Trevon Price scored 22 points to pace the Cubs (3-8). Senior guard Bryce Erwin added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
GOLD BRACKET
West Memphis 63, Morrilton, Ark. 44
West Memphis punched its ticket to defend its Neosho Holiday Classic crown.
The Blue Devils, thanks to Auburn-signee Chris Moore’s 16 points and 10 rebounds, dispatched Morrilton in the Gold Bracket semifinals.
West Memphis (9-3) went on a 15-4 run to end the second quarter to open a 15-point halftime lead.
Moore, in only 22 minutes of action, was 8-of-10 shooting, blocked six shots, had three steals, two assists and two dunks.
Junior guard Jordan Mitchell added 11 points and Akyrahn Hazley eight for West Memphis.
Morrilton (9-4) was led by 6-foot-6 sophomore guard Joseph Pinion’s 18 points. Sophomore guard Riley Wade added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Villa-Angela St. Joseph 51, Memphis Mitchell 36
Villa Angela St. Joseph from Cleveland, Ohio, held Memphis Mitchell scoreless for the first 6:29 of the fourth quarter and used that time to extend its lead from nine to 15 in the Gold Bracket consolation semifinals.
The Vikings (5-4) drilled 10-of-16 3-pointers, including three each from Jaden Hameed and Sean Johnson.
Hameed, a junior guard, scored a game-high 16 points. Johnson, a senior guard, added 11 and junior guard Jonah Waag had 11.
Mitchell (6-8) did not score in the fourth quarter until Jamarious Horton’s free throw fell with 1:31 remaining. His putback with 1:03 left was the only field goal.
Junior guard James Webb came off the bench to score 12 points to pace the Tigers.
Lafayette 52, Craigmont 49
Geoffrey Shaw’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark as St. Joseph Lafayette held off Craigmont in the consolation semifinals of the Gold Bracket.
Shaw’s layup with 1:22 remaining pulled Craigmont (9-3) within one, but Lafayette’s Jayden Little drained both free throws with 27 seconds left for a three point advantage.
Junior guards Jamar James and Little combined to score 28 points off the bench with Little finishing with 16 and James 12. Both were 5-of-10 shooting from the floor. Kolten Griffin, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, scored eight points and had 10 rebounds for the Irish (4-4).
The Chiefs were led by Shaw’s 14 points. Junior guard Antonio Johnson added 10 points.
CONTESTS
Sapulpa’s Jackson Skipper won the dunk contest after throwing down a one-handed dunk over a standing teammate in the finals.
In the first round, the 6-7 Skipper threw down a two-handed 360 and finished a dunk after passing the ball to himself off the side of the backboard.
Joplin’s Dakarai Allen was the runner-up.
Allen completed a one-handed tomahawk and a one-handed windmill off the bounce in the opening round. He missed his attempt in the finals.
Joplin’s Zach Westmoreland also competed.
In the girls 3-point contest, North Kansas City’s Ja’Mya Powell-Smith made 13-of-25 treys in the finals to top Neosho’s Olivia Hixson, who made 11-of-25.
The boys 3-point champion was Joseph Pinion of Morrilton, who made 16-of-25 in the finals. Monett’s Cole McCollough was the runner-up after making 12 in the finals.
