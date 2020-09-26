Berry closing in on Webb City's home run title

Webb City softball standout Haidyn Berry is having a season for the record books.
On Saturday, Berry joined exclusive company at the annual Warrensburg High School softball tournament played at Central Missouri.
The reigning COC Player of the Year tied Webb City legend Nicole Hudson’s single-season home run record with her 13th blast of the season in a 22-3 rout over Belton.
“Nicole has always been a big part of my career, a really good role model for me,” Berry said. “I’ve always looked up to her for that. It’s a good accomplishment to be able to hang with her and what she has accomplished at Webb City and Mizzou and with the USA team.
“It is pretty neat to get to ride alongside her and get to look up to her.”
Berry is hitting .425 with a team-high 36 runs batted in through 21 games this season.
She’s also the Cardinals’ No. 1 pitcher, but it’s the spike in power production that’s garnered most of the attention this fall. In fact, she entered the year with six long balls over her first three seasons.
Berry attributed her power surge to working hard in the weight room and building strength while in quarantine due to COVID-19. Webb City coach Shauna Friend has seen the improvements first-hand.
“Haidyn’s learning to be more patient and a lot more selective,” Friend said. “She’s finding the pitches that she can really drive. As far as improving in strength, power and ability, she works at it every day.”
Berry needs one home run to surpass Hudson and become the Cardinals’ single-season home run leader. She needs eight more home runs to tie Hillsboro’s Carlie Sanders’ state record of 21.
Hudson, most notably, is known for breaking the Missouri softball career home run record back in 2008. That record has been shattered three times since 2014.
Hudson had a stellar career at Mizzou where she finished as one of the best sluggers in school history. She hit 16 home runs in her final season as a Tiger, finishing just one long ball short of the school career record of 47 held by Jen Bruck.
Berry said she followed Hudson closely during her career, especially when she was on Mizzou and the USA Team.
“I always remember my dad telling me that Nicole hit every single day and that I needed to hit like Nicole,” Berry said. “I followed through with that and took in her perspective of things. Getting better like she did really helped me become the player I am today.”
With seven regular-season games left plus postseason play, Berry has a realistic shot at Sanders’ record.
“Of course, I want to break the Webb City record, but that is my next goal,” Berry said. “It also comes with a lot of hard work in practice and doing the things you need to do because overall it is all about winning as a team and helping your teammates out.
“Anything I can do to help my teammates out — that’s what I want to do.”
