Webb City softball player Haidyn Berry and Grove football player Emmanuel Crawford are the Globe high school athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 5.
HAIDYN BERRY
Berry, a senior, helped the Cardinals win six games last week and championship honors in the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament hosted by Joplin High School.
Berry batted .409 for the week with 10 runs batted in and five runs scored. He had two hits and five RBI in the Cardinals’ 9-3 victory over Nevada in the tournament championship game on Sept. 5.
In the circle she pitched five complete games, allowing 29 hits in 35 innings, striking out 39 and walking six.
“Both hitting and pitching, she’s off to great starts,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “She has a lot of confidence in her pitching and hitting and is a good strong leader for all the younger players. She’s always been a strong leader, even as a freshman once she started playing varsity.
“She always encourages and supports her teammates. One of her best qualities as an athlete is that she is a fierce competitor.”
EMMANUEL CRAWFORD
Crawford, 5-foot-10, 165-pound sophomore tailback, had 30 carries for 219 yards and one touchdown in Grove’s 42-32 season-opening victory on Sept. 4 at Vinita.
He scored the Ridgerunners’ first touchdown on a 23-yard run, and he had runs of 11, 14 and 24 yards in the 80-yard drive in the last 3 1/2 minutes to give Grove a 35-32 lead.
“He’s not only fast, he’s quick,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “He makes people miss. He has a competitive spirit about him. In practice he’ll be making moves in the secondary, juking people. That’s how he is. He’s pretty well driven.
“Give Vinita credit. They put some shots on him. But give Emmanuel credit. He kept getting up and got stronger. He was running through people, and he still had his quicks. We kept feeding him.”
