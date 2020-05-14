Berry named softball player of year

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.