Once again, Webb City's Haidyn Berry posted monster numbers in the circle and the batter's box during the softball season.
As a result, Berry has been named the fall softball player of the year by the Globe's sports department.
Berry, a senior who will continue her career at Central Missouri, led the Cardinals to a 27-6 season record and a second-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament. Webb City fell 5-4 in eight innings to Webster Groves in the title game.
As a pitcher, Berry posted a 25-6 record with 234 strikeouts and 27 walks in 194 innings. She allowed 168 hits and 62 earned runs.
She pitched a no-hitter in the Cardinals' 5-0 victory over McDonald County — ranked No. 2 in the state poll behind Webb City — in the district championship game. She fanned 16 and allowed only two baserunners — one on an error and one on a walk.
Berry batted .452 with a school-record 18 home runs — Nicole Hudson held the former mark of 13 — and 49 runs batted in.
She was named the Central Ozark Conference player of the year for the second straight season.
"Both hitting and pitching, she had a great season," Cardinals coach Shauna Friend said. "She had a lot of confidence in her pitching and hitting and was a strong leader for all the younger players. She always was a strong leader, even as a freshman once she started playing on the varsity team.
"She always encouraged and supported her teammates. One of her best qualities as an athlete is that she is a fierce competitor."
Berry is also the school record-holder and a state medalist in the javelin.
