Berry named softball player of years

A standout in both the circle and the batter's box, Webb City's Haidyn Berry has been selected the high school girls fall softball player of the year by the Globe's sports department.
A junior, Berry helped the Cardinals to a 21-7 season record, highlighted by the Central Ozark Conference championship and the Class 4 district crown, Webb City lost to Raymore-Peculiar in the state sectional game on a walk-off home run.
Berry posted an 18-5 record and 2.46 earned run average last fall. She struck out 174 batters in 139.1 innings.
At the plate Berry hit .418 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 29 runs batted in.
It was Berry's third straight year with strong batting numbers as she hit .388 as a freshman and .460 as a sophomore. In three years she has six homers and 77 RBI.
She had a combined 13-11 record during her freshman and sophomore years with 86 strikeouts in 126.2 innings. Her ERA has dropped drastically each year, from 5.43 as a freshman to 3.90 as a sophomore and 2.48 last season.
"Haidyn is a very dedicated athlete," Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. "From a very young age, she has worked hard to improve both her pitching and hitting, putting in many hours on he own outside of practices and playing seasons. She is not only a talented two-sport athlete (she throws the javelin during the track and field season) but also she is a great teammate whose outstanding character shines through in everything she does.
"She always encourages and supports her teammates. One of her best qualities as an athlete is that she is a fierce competitor."
