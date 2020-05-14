Berry named softball player of years

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.