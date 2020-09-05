With her team trailing in the bottom of the third inning, Haidyn Berry saw an off-speed pitch headed straight for the heart of the zone and knew exactly what she wanted to do with it.
“It was coming right down the pipe, and I just took it for a ride,” Berry said. “I wanted to take advantage.”
About 230 feet off ball flight later, the senior trotted the base paths for a three-run home run that put the Webb City softball team up 4-2 on Nevada in the championship game of the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament. The Cardinals never relinquished the lead from there, claiming a 9-3 triumph over the Tigers to earn the tournament title Saturday at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Webb City picked up a 7-4 semifinal win over Carthage earlier in the day and finished the two-day tourney with a 5-0 record.
“I was really proud of everyone,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “It’s early in the season, and it was good to see them come out and play some good ball. We have a lot of things to work on, of course, because it is early. But I’m just real proud of them.”
The three-run blast was just one of the championship highlights for Berry, who went 2 for 4 with five RBI at the plate and limited Nevada to five hits and two earned runs in seven innings in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out seven batters and walked two.
“It’s really exciting (to win the championship) because we’ve been working really hard for it,” Berry said. “It’s good to start the season with a big win. And we get to come out and play ball. We’re thankful for that.”
“Haidyn did a great job in the circle and at the plate,” Friend said. “She was a true senior leader for us this weekend, and I expect that to continue into the season.”
Berry was backed up by a Webb City defense that committed just one error and chased down several fly balls in the outfield for tough outs. Two key plays came in the bottom of the fourth when center fielder Alyssa Jennings caught back-to-back deep balls on the run, including one leaping catch at the fence to deny a home run.
"My outfield is going to be stellar this year, and I'm really proud of the work they put in at practice," Berry said. "They're a bunch of athletes, my whole defense is."
Nevada briefly pulled within a run of Webb City when freshman Kara Phillips logged an RBI single to center field in the top of the fourth. But the Cardinals scored five unanswered runs from there, plating one in the fourth and four in the sixth.
The Tigers had five batters tally one hit apiece in Phillips, Bailey Ast, Kirstin Buck, Maleigha Hinton and Skyler Burns. Buck had a two-run double in the top of the third to give Nevada its only lead at 2-1.
“Really solid softball in the first two innings by both sides,” Nevada coach Danny Penn said. “We played well last night, and (Webb City) beat us 10-4. So I was anxious to see how we played. ... As the game progressed, they just came up with some big hits. Overall, I thought it was a good game, and I’m happy with how we competed.”
Abby Harder tossed six innings for Nevada and surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits.
The Tigers advanced to the championship with a 10-9 semifinal win over Monett.
Peyton Hawkins and Brynn Cupp both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Cardinals in the championship.
In the third-place game, Monett edged Carthage 6-5 to finish the tourney with a 3-2 record. Neosho downed Carl Junction 6-2 to take fifth, and Joplin downed Seneca 4-3 to take seventh.
Neal/Freeman Tournament
GOLD BRACKET
Nevada 10, Monett 9
Webb City 7, Carthage 4
Monett, 6, Carthage 5 (3rd)
Webb City 9, Nevada 3 (1st)
SILVER BRACKET
Carl Junction 10, Seneca 8
Nevada 9, Joplin 1
Joplin 4, Seneca 3 (7th)
Neosho 6, Carl Junction 2 (5th)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.