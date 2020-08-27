Beshore makes Lamar coaching debut tonight

It truly is a small world after all.
Just ask new Lamar football coach Jared Beshore.
Last year after completing his first year as an assistant coach at Branson High School, Beshore pondered his chances of becoming the new coach at Lamar, his alma mater.
"It was shortly after Coach (Scott) Bailey resigned," he said. "I kind of threw it out there to my then fiance, now wife (Courtney). We talked about it, and soon after it was let's apply and see what happens.
"When I got an interview, I thought this could actually be a possibility. My wife made the decision that this is what we wanted to do, and here we are. It was a process, but I'm definitely glad it happened."
Beshore met his wife at Missouri State where he pllayed football and she played soccer. She's a graduate of Jefferson City HIgh School, the school where Bailey is now head coach.
"It's a small world how that ended up happening," Coach Beshore said.
The Tigers make their debut under Beshore tonight at Springfield Catholic in one of seven Big 8 Conference crossover games.
Beshore, a 2014 Lamar graduate, is quite familiar with Lamar's domination during the past decade. He played on the Tigers' Class 2 state championship teams from 2011-13 that began their state-record streak of seven consecutive titles.
"In Lamar's eyes, they've had two downs years, and that was going to the semifinals and going to the quarterfinals (the last two years)," he said. "In my view, it's not pressure. It's just motivation, and I think our kids are motivated, too. It motivates me thinking that those are considered down years. I was a part of teams where that was the best that had ever happened. I've grown up and seen where that was the farthest that Lamar teams have ever gone. Now it's kind of considered a failure.
"Me and my team both have the thought process of let's prove people wrong in what they think of us, and let's go be the best 2020 Lamar Tiger team that we can be."
The Tigers, 10-3 last season, return experienced players at the skill positions — all-state quarterback Case Tucker and all-conference running back Cade Griffith — and on defense, including lineman Rylan Wooldridge, linebackers Robert Lawrence and Trace Wilhite and backs Austin Wilkerson and Logan Crockett. But all-league guard Ben Wilhelm is the lone returning lineman.
Springfield Catholic also has veterans at the skill positions, led by quarterback Will Squibb and 1,500-yard rusher Matthew Schmitting.
The game matches two of the league's three new head coaches — Beshore and Springfield Catholic's Richard Rehagen, who was head coach at Nixa the last 12 years. The other new coach is Andy McFarland at Reeds Spring, who succeeds Lance Gosch. Gosch retired as a coach but is the school's athletics director.
NEW BIG 8 FOES
With this being the third year of the 14-team Big 8 Conference, teams have new opponents for their three crossover games.
Other openers tonight — all hosted by East Division schools — match Cassville at Mount Vernon, East Newton at Reeds Spring, Seneca at Marshfield, Monett at Hollister, Nevada at Rogersville and McDonald County at Aurora.
Cassville and Mount Vernon are recent league heavyweights. The Mountaineers have won or shared the East Division title the past two years. Cassville won the inaugural West title in 2018, then finished in a tie for third last year but made a strong postseason run to finish second in Class 3.
Seneca and Monett went 5-1 in the West last year. The Indians visit a Marshfield team that is looking for its third straight winning season, and the Cubs tackle Hollister, which returns 10 starters on both sides of the ball.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
Pierce City, which plays host to Lockwood tonight, has graduated many of the key players from teams that won the previous two Southwest Conference titles.
Other league games tonight have Ash Grove at Diamond and Marionville at Pleasant Hope. Nonconference games pit Houston at Sarcoxie and Miller at Cabool.
WEMO
Jasper gets its baptism into 8-man football when the Eagles entertain Rich Hill in a nonconference game.
Liberal, which joined the 8-man ranks last season, plays at Archie in a Western Missouri Conference contest.
OKLAHOMA
Three teams in Northeast Oklahoma begin their seasons tonight in "Week Zero" — Chouteau at Quapaw, Wyandotte at Westville and Jay at Adair.
