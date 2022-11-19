HOLDEN, Mo. — Call him Air Beshore.
Joel Beshore, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, completed three touchdown passes and finished with four total in the first half as Lamar rolled past Holden 54-0 in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon in Holden.
The Tigers, improving to 11-1 on the season, will get a long-awaited rematch with Big 8 West Conference rival Seneca at home next Saturday in the semifinals. Lamar fell to the Indians 36-33 at Seneca in Week 4 during the regular season.
With the victory, the Tigers clinched a berth to the Final Four for the third straight season. It’s also the program’s 10th semifinal appearance in the last 12 years.
Beshore set the tone early for Lamar. The senior scored a 30-yard touchdown run with 9:57 to play in the first quarter and followed with touchdown passes of 16, 9 and 38 yards to expand the Tigers’ lead to 28-0 by the 7:40 mark in the second quarter.
Beshore’s first TD pass went to Austin Wilkerson, second to Cameron Sturgell and back to Wilkerson again.
Lamar kept pouring it on in the second half when Beshore connected with Ian Ngugi for a long pass that set up Terrill Davis’ 6-yard TD run, making the score 34-0 with 3:57 to play before halftime.
Davis capped the Tigers’ monstrous first half with a 69-yard TD run. Lamar breezed through the second half thanks to the turbo clock.
Sophomore Cooper Haun, the Tigers’ backup QB, scored on a 31-yard run while Trent Torbeck added a 1-yard TD run as time expired off the clock to give Lamar a 54-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers' defense was once again dominant. Holden didn't pick up a first down until there was just one minute to play in the fourth quarter.
