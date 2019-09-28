The landscape of prep volleyball in the state of Missouri will look much different by this time next year.
Starting next fall, high school volleyball matches in the Show-Me State will use a best-of-five sets format, a change from the current best-of-three competition.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has approved the change, and local coaches said they are in favor of the decision.
“I think it’s great for volleyball in our state,” Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence said. “It will increase the number of contacts and the level of play will continue to get better.”
“I think it’s a good thing, but there’s definitely going to be an adjustment for our kids the first year,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders added. “I think there could be a conditioning issue for kids to go five (sets). There’s also a mental issue. If you win the first two, can you stay up for the third? If you lose the first two, can you stay up?”
Nearly every state across the country already uses a best-of-five format, and local coaches agree the move to longer matches will help get prep athletes ready for the collegiate level, where a best-of-five format is used.
“It’s time for us to catch up with the rest of the world,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said, noting Missouri was one of the last three states to make the move. “The thing I like is it will give kids more time to play and more touches. Our kids are excited about it.”
Coaches added that team depth will be more important to earning wins.
“More kids will be used because you’ll have to last through three to five sets,” Lawrence said. “You can give some kids a break and get some other kids some swings. More kids will be get to be in the spotlight.”
Several local schools, including Webb City, Carl Junction and Carthage, have experience with five-set matches, as they have scheduled matches with teams in Arkansas, where the format is already in place.
Of course, a main concern is that matches will be longer in the future.
“It could be a little longer night and you have to have a different mentality with five sets,” Sharples said. “Your fitness level has to be at a different place.”
With the longer matches, there’s a strong likelihood that freshman and junior varsity matches will be played at the same time in different gyms, or varsity matches could be started sooner.
“We can move the start times up and I don’t think our game nights will be any later than a basketball or a baseball game night,” Lawrence said.
At the same time, tournaments like Saturday’s annual Carl Junction Classic will continue to use a best-of-three format in the future due to time constraints.
Like Lawrence and Sharples, Saunders said she’s confident the change to best-of-five sets will lead to more positives than negatives for prep volleyball in the state.
“I think it’s going to be a great thing,” she said. “And I know one thing, it’s going to be a grind every night.”
