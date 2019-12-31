PITTSBURG, Kan. — Justin Jones hit the last of 23 made 3-point field goals by the Bethany College men’s basketball team in the game’s waning seconds to help his team secure a 93-89 road win over Pittsburg State on Tuesday at John Lance Arena.
Jones registered a game-high 35 points in the Swedes’ victory, shooting 11-of-18 from the floor with seven triples. Isiah Saenz added 21 points and shot 7-of-8 from the floor in the second half. Saenz also tallied nine assists before he fouled out of the contest with 1:32 remaining.
Dejon Walters Jr. led four Gorillas in double figures with a season-high 21 points. A.J. Walker added 19 points and five assists, while Jah-Kobe Womack and Marcel Cherry recorded 16 and 13 points, respectively.
PSU (4-7) shot 50% from the floor but was hindered by 17 turnovers.
The Gorillas return to MIAA play on Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney.
