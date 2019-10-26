Seneca softball pitcher Chelsea Beville and Carthage wide receiver Marcus Huntley have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 19.
CHELSEA BEVILLE
The senior totaled 64 strikeouts and allowed just nine hits in a four-game stretch to close the season for Seneca.
Beville set a program record with 22 strikeouts in a 5-4 extra-inning win over Neosho in the Indians’ regular-season finale. Two days later, she tossed a one-hitter and struck out 18 in a 3-0 win over Cassville in the first round of the Class 3 District 12 tournament in Aurora.
“She really got on a roll toward the end of the season,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “We got behind her and played some pretty good defense to back her up, but for the most part, she was carrying the load and striking people out.”
Beville tossed another one-hitter and struck out 12 in Seneca’s 2-1 win over Monett in the district semifinals.
Then in the district championship game, she surrendered just two hits and struck out 12 in a 3-0 loss to top-seed McDonald County.
“She was really working all three of her pitches really well, and the biggest thing she did well was work the outside part of the plate,” Sill said. “Her command was on point, and it really made a difference.”
MARCUS HUNTLEY
A senior, Huntley had five offensive touches in Carthage’s 54-34 win over Republic on Oct. 18, and he still managed to total 200 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to their sixth win of the season.
“Marcus is a kid who we know can be very explosive if we can get him out in open space, and that’s what we were able to do against Republic,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “One of those touchdowns he had was on a big pass play that was tipped, and he got underneath the ball and basically took the ball out of the defender’s hands for the score. It’s nice to have a weapon like that, and hopefully he continues to be productive for us.”
Huntley scored on one 52-yard reception, as well as runs of 46, 74 and 18 yards.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Nov. 2 will be based on performances from Oct. 21-26.
