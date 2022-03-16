Bryan Jones embarks on his first season leading the McAuley Catholic baseball team.
The Warriors went 6-13 this past season and Jones is excited about the challenge of being a first-year skipper.
“I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” Jones said. “I came on and started working with them in the fall, so it was nice to get to know the guys. We did some fall workouts. I’m looking forward to it. We got a lot of good kids. They’re excited and working hard. The school wants to put a focus on baseball and it’s been just great.”
McAuley features a young team, led by a bevy of juniors.
Jones said junior Kable Reichardt will do a little bit of everything for the Warriors. He will pitch, play third base and also see time in the outfield.
Classmate Joe Staton will look to make an impact. Jones described McAuley’s leadoff hitter as a field leader who will also see mound time.
Sophomore Rocco Bazzano-Joseph gained playing experience as a freshman and will play up the middle for the Warriors. Jones also looks for Bazzano-Joseph to contribute on the mound.
Jones said freshmen Trip Miller and Michael Parrigon will make an impact right away. Miller will settle in playing some middle infield and throwing off the mound, while Parrigon will patrol an outfield spot for McAuley.
Another sophomore, Chase Gardner, will come in and provide innings for the Warriors. Jones said Gardner is capable of throwing a lot of strikes.
At catcher, junior Jack Jones will handle McAuley’s pitching staff. He’s a 6-foot-3 backstop with versatility to play outfield and pitcher.
“One thing I have told our guys, you may end up pitching,” Jones said. “We are working on everything right now.”
Also included on the Warriors' roster is seniors Declan Berkstresser and Kevin Tran. The junior class is rounded out by Kendall Jones, Aidrian Keefer, Vincent Martinez, Noah Black and Andrew Zeb.
Other sophomores include Bradley Wagner and Dylan Taffner, while the rest of the freshman are William Holder, Aiden Nolan and Brek Sickman.
Jones will be assisted by former Joplin catcher Spencer Gibson.
“We have come into this year and had a tactical approach of things we’ll do everyday in practice,” Jones said. “We are working on things to get better fundamentally, just understanding the game itself. The expectation is to compete. There were some surprises we had (at Monday's jamboree). We had kids do pretty well and some kids that need to work on some things.
“But overall, the expectation is to be very competitive at the Class 1 level. The kids have set their goal pretty high. One of their goals is to compete and win districts.”
McAuley, which plays its games at the historic Joe Becker Stadium, hosts Miller at 5 p.m. Monday to open the season.
The Warriors then travel to Washburn to take on Southwest at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“These are great kids, they want to win,” Jones said. “They want to do better. They want to do well and we are putting that effort in to hit their goals.”
