CARTHAGE, Mo. — With the retirement of Webb City High School football head coach John Roderique, after 26 years leading that program, Carthage’s Jon Guidie is now the winningest active head coach in the Central Ozark Conference, which is arguably the toughest conference in the state.
Guidie is recognized as one of the more prominent figures in the history of the Carthage football program, and at the end of each season you can usually count on seeing the Carthage Tigers finish among the top teams in the state.
This fall, the Tigers made their fourth Final Four appearance of the last six seasons, going 11-1 before losing to the Francis Howell Vikings in a Class 5 state semifinal at David Haffner Stadium. (Francis Howell went on to win the state title.)
The Tigers were hoping for their second state championship in program history; their first was claimed in 2019 with a 27-21 overtime win against Jackson.
Earlier this month, he was named Class 5 Coach of the Year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
“I’ve been with Coach Guidie for six years now. He runs a first-class program, and he has been a great mentor for me personally. He demands excellence while preaching to do the right thing on and off the field,” said Ricky Nichols, who serves on Guidie’s coaching staff as the offensive coordinator. “Coach Guidie has built this program into one of the best in the state. He is one of the hardest working people I’ve ever been around. His career record and accomplishments speak for themselves.”
Clay Kinder, a senior football player, said, “Guidie is a great coach all-in-all, but I think he’s an even better person. He’s very good to us players and tells us he loves us every day. He’s just such a great mentor and drives us to want to be successful every day.”
Beginnings
A 1990 graduate of Cherryvale High School in Southeast Kansas, he got some of his first experience while attending Emporia State University in 1993 as an assistant coach at Emporia High School. He also was an assistant coach at Lyndon High school in 1994 while student teaching.
“My very first year in coaching I was going to college at Emporia State University, and I’ll never forget this. During one of my coaching classes, the high school football coach from Emporia High School was one of the guest speakers that day. After he came in and did his thing I just went down and introduced myself afterward. You know, I’m nobody at the time. I’m just a kid from a small school going to school. His name was Mike Lee, and this guy sat down with me, and we ended up talking for a little over an hour in the hallway outside of the classroom.
“When speaking to me, at the end of that conversation he asked me if I would like to come be a part of his staff. So, I quit everything I was doing and at the time I was working two jobs. I mean I was so excited and so fired up and all this that I was able to get on that staff. Obviously that first year you’re going to learn a lot and I learned a lot of good things from coach Lee and that staff there. and to be honest ... I still use some of those things today I got learning from them. We have some special teams’ stuff that I learned that year, which was 30 years ago, and we still use them. We even used some of it this year. That’s why that first year was a very important year for me, because of those things that I learned.”
“I also want to say that I had a coach — Nick Dawson was his name — and he was a coach at Lyndon High School right by Topeka there in Kansas and that next year after starting coaching at Emporia I was able to coach basketball at the high school under coach Dawson. At the time he was the winningest active coach in the state. I don’t know how I got lucky enough to cross my path with these guys, but he had over 600 wins and I was able to go in and learn from him as well.
“And it’s not just basketball that was learned, but just so many things about life. Just things like how to treat people, how to practice the right way in the largest maturing period during these kids’ lives, and the right way of getting the community involved with support. I’m very fortunate to have been able to learn these things working with him. and again, I still use a lot of those principles here. You know, all these years later and we’re still doing a lot of those things that I learned back then.”
Carthage
Guidie started coaching after college at Cherryvale, as an assistant coach from 1995-1997. He was head coach from 1998-2004. He accepted an offer to be the head coach at Carthage the next year.
He said the the program had struggled before he arrived, but a previous coach, Doug Buckmaster, also helped turn it around.
“I think there were several losing seasons with records like 2-8 type seasons. Coach (Doug) Buckmaster was the one there, though, when I took over and there were three to four other coaches prior to him. Buckmaster was there for two seasons. His first season the team went 5-5, then 9-1 the following season. ... So, when I came in that next season in 2005 there were a lot of high expectations.”
Guidie talked about some of the steps he took to build the program.
“ ... There are 3 things that I brought in that we still do and use today. (They) are repetition, competition, and development in the weight room all season. The number of reps our kids get in practice is unbelievable. For example, our kids are getting 25-30 reps every practice. We run each play 15 times a day in practice before we actually go use it in competition. Competition is really big for us. I have no idea how they did it before my staff and I got here, but we wanted to be good-on-good every single day,” he said, meaning his best players were competing against his best players.
“This might be unique to what other teams do, but during practices I put my defensive coordinator in charge of the scout defense and the offensive coordinator in charge of the scout offense because those guys understand how important it is for that particular group to be really good. It’s only going to make the other side better, and so through that I think we are able to get better and better each day and each week.”
Guidie also talked about offseason development.
“What are you doing in the off-season to get these guys ready to compete at a very high level? ... I think that, number one, just getting kids in that weight room and making them understand that just becoming a little bigger, a little faster or stronger, a little more duality for more speed, and more footwork are all a part of things that you can control. So, when we got here, we kind of hit the ground running, and you know obviously we only have the summer to get ready for that. But, after that first season we really made it a point to really develop these kids and now every season they are able to execute to their best ability mentally and physically.”
Winning
At Carthage, Guidie reached 100 career wins in 2016 (12th season at Carthage) after beating Willard at home 28-14 in the Class 5 District 5 Semifinal playoff game. The team’s record was 9-1 in the season after that win, bumping Guidie’s career record at Carthage High School to 100-35.
He only had 1 losing season up to that point in the 12 seasons he had been there.
Guide then reached 200 career wins (18th season at Carthage) after beating Republic at home 56-26 in the first game of the 2022 season this past year.
Gina Guidie, his wife, has witnessed how much he cares about his players.
“He communicates with them often through text to check on them to always make sure they’re okay. He has the seniors over to our house before school starts at the end of summer to eat, swim and talk about their goals, aspirations, and expectations for the upcoming season. It’s good for them to see him in an environment outside of the weight room and away from the football field. He also is very present as their weights class teacher. He never has and never will sit on the job because his weights classes and summer weights program are a huge part of their success. Last year, he had four consecutive classes without a break, so he stood, encouraged, and challenged kids for over four hours before he would go to his office to work on football, then finish his classes for the day.
“He’s always been an overachiever and anything he does, he does it very well, because he’s not willing to settle for anything less than the best, which is what he always expects of himself. That’s one of the attributes I admire most about him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.