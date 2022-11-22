Cheyenne Bieber poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Mount Vernon past Joplin 52-40 on Tuesday night inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Mountaineers improved to 1-0, while the Eagles slipped to 0-3.
Mount Vernon finished with nine 3-pointers in the contest. Bieber connected from downtown six times.
Adelynn Hall contributed 10 points, while Isabel Cloud and Audrey Bittle chipped in eight points, respectively, as well for the Mountaineers.
Joplin, which faced a 29-14 halftime deficit, outscored Mount Vernon 26-23 in the second half. Bailey Ledford hit four 3s en route to scoring 16 points, while Riley Kelly added 13 points and Izzy Yust had seven.
The Mountaineers open play in the Carl Junction Classic next week, while the Eagles host Pittsburg on Dec. 2.
