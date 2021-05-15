LAMAR, Mo. — Track and field athletes from the immediate-area Big 8 Conference teams won 22 of the 38 events and swept the team championships in the Class 3 District 6 meet on Saturday at Lamar High School.
Lamar claimed the boys title with 142.33 points, followed by East Newton with 90 and Hollister 84.
Mount Vernon won the girls championship with 109 points, and Cassville nipped Lamar 95-94 for second place.
Lamar's boys won six events, led by double winner Trace Willhite in the discus and javelin. Rylan Wooldridge won the discus to give the Tigers a sweep in the throws, Logan Crockett won the 100, and the Tigers won the two short relays — 4x100 (Joel Beshore, Crockett, Ian Ngugi, Cade Griffith) and 4x200 (Griffith, Beshore, Crockett, Thomas Gammon).
East Newton won the other two relays — 4x400 (Gabe Bergen, Marcus Shaeffer, Kelton Sorrell, Kyson Layman) and 4x800 (Bergen, Chase Sorrell, Riley Downum, K.Sorrell). Bergen also won the 300 intermediate hurdles for the Patriots.
Jacob Rohlman of Aurora doubled in the 200 and 400 meters, and Wyatt Cordray of Mount Vernon claimed the 110 high hurdles.
Mount Vernon's girls had two champions — Sadie Heisner in the triple jump and the 4x100 relay team of Payton Dennis, Faith Rycraft, Teah Ray and Nina Cowherd.
Cassville was led by champions Kyren Postlewait in the shot put, Trace Yocum, Annie Moore, Postlewait and Hannahy Hackler in the 4x200 relay and Jolie evans, Tori Mitchell, Moore and Jordyn Stafford in the4x800 relay.
Lamar's Phajjia Gordon won the discus, Aurora's Aubrey Boatright took the 1600 and 3200, and in the hurdle events, East Newton's Ellie Enlow won the 100 and Aurora's Maisie Phillips won the 300.
